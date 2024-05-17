Travel retail distributor SKYlink has introduced its new Marlay jewellery collection at Munich Airport T2, in partnership with Eurotrade.

It is showcased within the watches and jewellery area in Eurotrade’s main duty free shop, in the terminal’s Schengen zone.

Described as the ‘little sister’ of SKYlink’s Haus of Dietrich brand, Marley was unveiled to the trade at last year’s TFWA World Exhibition, and has since been steadily increasing its presence in Germany.

Incorporating 67 SKUs, the Munich opening marks the brand’s biggest travel retail launch to date, and is already selling well, according to SKYlink.

“Marlay is a fantastic new addition to our jewellery offer in Munich,” commented Eurotrade Flughafen München Handels-GmbH Category Manager & Strategic Buyer Watches, Jewellery, Sunglasses Stefanie Göhl.

“We are pleased to be launching this new brand that has a unique look and feel for our customers. I have been impressed by the SKYlink team’s professionalism and creative spirit; working together has been incredibly fun.”

In other news, SKYlink has recently appointed Ricarda Weber as Business Development & Strategy Director. Her previous experience includes senior roles at Gebr. Heinemann.

“I’ve been involved in the Marlay launch since I joined the team at SKYlink and it’s great to see this kind of energy in the jewellery category again,” she noted. “We would like to thank Stefanie Göhl from Eurotrade for this exciting partnership.”

The Marlay collection incorporates a wide selection of colourful, affordable necklaces, bracelets and earrings, all designed to appeal to younger travelling consumers. There are three main lines – Ibiza, Urban and Cruise – which carry average recommended retail price points of €45 (US$49).

Ibiza features pearls and bead pieces, and is designed to be layered. Urban offers heavier, edgier styles with big links and chunky chains. Cruise has a maritime theme, combining shells, pearls and stars with heart and sun details.

