Slickhair enters travel retail with listing on Jet2 flights

Australian brand Slickhair has teamed up with consultancy firm On The Mark to embark on its first foray into travel retail. Its Perfect Pair set is a travel-exclusive product now listed on Jet2.com flights, retailing at £22.

Created with On The Mark, Slickhair’s Perfect Pair is a travel exclusive set containing their bestselling Wax Stick and Slick Stick. Slickhair says the Wax Stick has been designed to sculpt and lock in hair all day, whilst the Slick Stick is a touch up tool whose primary use is for travel on-the-go.

Katy Mason, Chief Commercial Officer at On The Mark, said of the announcement:

“On the Mark are known for being at the forefront of bringing the latest beauty trends into the travel industry. Behind the scenes we are always travelling around the world and meeting new brands to bring the best of the best into our travel

retail assortment.

We worked with SLICKHAIR to develop the Travel Exclusive set. Perfect Pair allows you to achieve a perfectly slicked back

style with no strays or fly-aways, so ideal for the beach, gym or anytime you want to achieve the slick backed hair look. When we showed this product to Cabin Crew the response was overwhelming.”

