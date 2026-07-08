Snapshots from the 2026 TR Consumer Forum Welcome Cocktail

By Faye Bartle |

Image Credit: TRBusiness
TR Consumer Forum

VIEW, SHARE & DOWNLOAD: Delegates at the sixth edition of the travel retail industry’s consumer-centric TR Consumer Forum enjoyed a relaxing, alfresco Welcome Cocktail on Wednesday 1 July at the IATA offices at Genève Aéroport.

The event was generously sponsored by Lagardère Travel Retail together with Genève Aéroport, as well as Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail, with Henkell Freixenet as the wine sponsor.

The get-together featured a fun photobooth and an on-the-spot engraving service by SIGG, giving attendees the chance to personalise one of their stylish water bottles.

The gift bags, designed by Ateliers Siblings, also contained fine Swiss chocolates from Villars, along with a shopping gift voucher from Genève Aéroport.

With delicious nibbles and serves to taste amid free-flowing conversations, it was the ideal way to ease delegates into the two-day conference and networking programme. Thank you to all those who attended – please see our selection of photos below.

To find out more about the TR Consumer Forum, please visit TRConsumerForum.com. Please click here to register your interest for the 2027 edition.

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Food & Confectionery

On location: A Toblerone crystal bar, an auction, and a confectionery first

Image Credit: Mondelēz WTR Mondelēz World Travel Retail (WTR) is setting a new bar for the...

image description image description
Europe

Tony’s Chocolonely unveils travel-themed ‘pick and mix’ at Frankfurt

Image Credit: Tony's Chocolonely Tony’s Chocolonely has partnered with Gebr. Heinemann and...

image description image description
The Americas

Corona brings Vista Corona to Mexico with Guadalajara debut

Image Credit: Corona Corona has launched its Vista Corona airport hospitality concept in...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
JCDecaux renews Heathrow Airport advertising contract for eight years Europe
image description
Coty marks major new olfactive chapter with fresh takes on scent icons International
image description
Our consumer-centric June issue is now live! International
image description
Mondelēz WTR supports TR Consumer Forum as Coffee Break Sponsor International
image description
Henkell Freixenet to toast TR Consumer Forum as Wine Sponsor International
image description
Toschi Vignola celebrates Global Travel Retail Awards 2026 finalist spot International
image description
m1nd-set shows TREX shoppers are key catalyst for growth in GTR channel Surveys
image description
ARI celebrates third anniversary of Joy On Your Way Channel News
image description
Corona brings Vista Corona to Mexico with Guadalajara debut The Americas
image description
HTDF adds three premium gold jewellery brands in Sanya Asia & Pacific
right