Image Credit: TRBusiness

VIEW, SHARE & DOWNLOAD: Delegates at the sixth edition of the travel retail industry’s consumer-centric TR Consumer Forum enjoyed a relaxing, alfresco Welcome Cocktail on Wednesday 1 July at the IATA offices at Genève Aéroport.

The event was generously sponsored by Lagardère Travel Retail together with Genève Aéroport, as well as Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail, with Henkell Freixenet as the wine sponsor.

The get-together featured a fun photobooth and an on-the-spot engraving service by SIGG, giving attendees the chance to personalise one of their stylish water bottles.

The gift bags, designed by Ateliers Siblings, also contained fine Swiss chocolates from Villars, along with a shopping gift voucher from Genève Aéroport.

With delicious nibbles and serves to taste amid free-flowing conversations, it was the ideal way to ease delegates into the two-day conference and networking programme. Thank you to all those who attended – please see our selection of photos below.

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To find out more about the TR Consumer Forum, please visit TRConsumerForum.com. Please click here to register your interest for the 2027 edition.