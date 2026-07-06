Sol de Janeiro expands TR offer with new innovations

Image Credit: Sol de Janeiro Sol de Janeiro is strengthening its travel retail portfolio with the launch of a series of new body care and fragrance products, introducing new formats designed to enhance discovery, convenience and sensorial beauty rituals for travellers.

The latest launches include the brand’s first-ever Jelly Perfume Balm, the new Hydrating Jet Set travel collection and an expanded Body Badalada Lotion range, all inspired by Sol de Janeiro’s signature Cheirosa fragrances and Brazilian approach to self-expression.

The Jelly Perfume Balm marks the brand’s debut in the solid fragrance category, offering an alcohol-free, portable format that melts into the skin and delivers up to 10 hours of fragrance. Available in Cheirosa 62, Cheirosa 68 and Cheirosa 40, the balm has already rolled out across travel retail from March to May, supported by dedicated pop-up activations and high-profile airport campaigns.

Sol de Janeiro has also introduced the Hydrating Jet Set, a travel-friendly discovery set combining Cheirosa 62 Perfume Mist, Brazilian Kiss Cupuaçu Lip Butter and Body Badalada Vitamin-Infused Lotion. Designed for gifting and on-the-go beauty routines, the set encourages travellers to experience the brand’s signature fragrance layering ritual.

Meanwhile, the Body Badalada franchise has been expanded with three new lotion variants, allowing consumers to personalise their body care routine through different textures and Cheirosa scents. The additions include Body Badalada Skin Refresh Water Lotion in Cheirosa 48, Body Badalada Moisture Melting Lotion in Cheirosa 39 and a limited-edition Body Badalada Daily Glow Lotion in Cheirosa 62.

The new Body Badalada collection launched across all travel retail locations in June, supported by activations including Paris Orly Airport and Manchester Airport. Image Credit: Sol de Janeiro

“Travel retail is a natural stage for Sol de Janeiro, where discovery, emotion and unforgettable experiences are at the heart of the journey,” said Marion Amirouche, Senior Brand Manager, Sol de Janeiro, L’Occitane Global Travel Retail.

“These exciting new launches perfectly capture the joyful spirit of the brand, inviting travellers to discover new textures, layer their favourite Cheirosa fragrances and take their Sol de Janeiro rituals with them wherever they go. With innovations such as our first-ever Jelly Perfume Balms and new travel-friendly formats, we continue to bring fresh, sensorial beauty experiences to travellers worldwide while celebrating the confidence and self-expression at the heart of Sol de Janeiro.” Image Credit: Sol de Janeiro