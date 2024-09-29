Spiritique to unveil super-premium single malt Cohobé in in Cannes

Spiritique is introducing its super-premium French single malt whisky brand Cohobé at the TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes, with an aim to capitalise on the fast-growing world whisky category in duty free stores.

Two Cohobé expressions – Libération and Élévation – are being presented in partnership with Spiritique’s travel retail partner JP Aucher on the JP-GTR stand (Green Village L60).

“Cohobé is for all spirits lovers who appreciate beauty in design and great taste,” said Spiritique Commercial Director Olivier Hidier.

“Beyond this we believe there are many new consumers across the world who will appreciate this new vision of whisky.

“We also see Cohobé as an attractive whisky brand for women, who are more and more becoming whisky connoisseurs.

“The distillation process and flavour profiles of the whiskies are quite unique, and we have high expectations of what we can achieve with the brand in airport duty free.

“We are pleased to partner with JP Aucher, who is so well connected and knows the travel retail industry inside out. We’re excited to showcase Cohobé with JP in Cannes.”

Established in 2018, Spiritique is a French premium craft spirits company which owns established brands including Yu Gin, Amaethon Whisky, Bistro Vodka and Noces Royales Cognac Pear Liqueur.

The company’s is known for creating distinctive brands with a strong focus on bespoke expressive design, with a great taste and high quality.

With Cohobé, Spiritique’s objective was to explore a new vision for single malt whisky, “with delicate, precise, intense, delightful aromas”, inspired by French luxury codes and infused by the richness of French double distillation, the same process used in creating the Cognac drink.

Thee name Cohobé is derived from the French word cohober, which in English means ‘to redistill’ and was chosen because of the double distillation process used in its production.

The whisky is distilled in traditional French pot stills known as alambics.

Cohobé whisky, which uses the best French barley, is matured using 250 and 350 litre French oak barrels (smaller than traditionally used in whisky maturation, to ensure better contact between the liquid and the wood) and is produced in the Cognac region.

The luxury bottle has the shape of the traditional French pot-stills with the glass ribs (which get thinner from bottom to top) symbolising the hallmarks of distillation: concentration, refinement, precision.

Produced in small quantities, super premium whisky Cohobé has an RRP of €89 for a 70cl decanter.

The two expressions of Cohobé whisky have distinct flavours. Both whiskies are aged in the small French oak barrels but with different characteristics.

“The world whisky category is a very fast-growing one and Cohobé fits so well into that, coming from a country not normally associated with great whisky,” said JP Aucher.

“What Spiritique have produced with this brand is something outstanding, something that bucks that trend.

“Many whisky consumers buying in airport stores are looking for something unique, something that stands out from the crowd on the whisky walls.

“Cohobé fits perfectly with that demand with its fantastic appearance, memorable flavours and unique method of production.”

