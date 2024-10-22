Starboard Luxury introduces Bulgari boutique on Ritz-Carlton yacht Ilma

By Benedict Evans |

Jim Murren, Executive Chairman & CEO of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Elodie Thellier, Bvlgari President Latin America & Caribbean, and Lisa Bauer, Starboard President & CEO.

Starboard Luxury, the luxury division of Starboard Group, in collaboration with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and Bulgari, has launched a Bulgari boutique aboard the fleet’s newest yacht, Ilma.

This alliance will extend beyond retail offerings to include in-suite amenities, culinary experiences, onboard and onshore activations.

“Starboard Luxury is thrilled to unite two iconic brands, Bvlgari and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, for a specially curated experience designed for sophisticated travelers,” said Stacy Shaw, Senior Vice President of Starboard Luxury & Resorts.

“This collaboration offers a very unique opportunity to discover Bvlgari’s magnificent creations while journeying to the world’s most desired destinations aboard an incredible yacht. The bespoke onboard and onshore experiences promise unforgettable memories that can only be made aboard Ilma,” added Shaw.

Inside the boutique, guests can browse a curated selection of jewellery, watches, and accessories from several of Bulgari’s brand collections, including: Serpenti; Bvlgari Bvlgari; B.zero1; Divas’ Dream; and Octo.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, Bulgari and Starboard Executives at the Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony.

During each sailing, guests will have the opportunity to meet a Bulgari representative to learn about the brand’s history, heritage, craftsmanship, and  product offerings.

Private viewings, in-suite appointments, or private shopping sessions with the Bulgari representative can be arranged, and Starboard noted guests will soon be able to reserve private appointments before boarding Ilma.

A series of bespoke experiences, such as chef-hosted five-star culinary events and shoreside activations, will be unveiled throughout Ilma’s inaugural season.

Bulgari Jewelry and Watches.

“We are immensely proud of this collaboration that embodies excellence and sophistication, and we’re confident that by partnering with The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, we can redefine the luxury at sea experience,” said Elodie Thellier, President Latin America & Caribbean at Bulgari.

“We look forward to welcoming Ilma guests to the Bvlgari boutique to discover not only our most iconic collections of jewelry, timepieces, and accessories but also to experience the richness of Italian hospitality,” added Thellier.

