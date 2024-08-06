Stephen Worden to head up Skross’ business development from September

By Benedict Evans |

Worden moves from travel accessories manufacturer Go Travel, where he was General Manager.

Skross has announced a major addition to its leadership team, as effective from 1 September 2024, Stephen Worden will join the company as Head of Channel Sales and Business Development.

Skross noted the strategic hire represents a pivotal moment in its evolution. Over the past few years, the company has grown significantly, transforming from a brand known primarily for its travel adapters and chargers to a prominent brand in the travel accessories industry.

Its strong alliance with Italian mother company Cellularline, and the recent expansion into lifestyle-oriented travel accessories has led to successful entry into new markets and channels globally. “Steve is the right man at the right time in the right position,” commented Sam Gerber, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Skross. “As a company, we are ready to take the next big step in our development of becoming a dominant player with a globally recognized Swiss brand.

Our growth strategy relies on innovation, brand visibility but even more on the right people. Steve’s involvement will be crucial to achieve our ambitious visions and to strengthen our organization from a strategic and leadership perspective.”

