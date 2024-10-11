Suntory announces release of the oldest blended whisky in brand history

The House of Suntory has announced the release of Hibiki 40 Year Old, a blend of high-quality Japanese Whiskies from the Yamazaki, Hakushu, and Chita distilleries, underlining the brand’s role as a pioneer of Japanese Whisky.

An allocation has been set aside for the global travel retail channel. These bottles have been earmarked for key global airport locations: Sydney; Shanghai; Beijing; Hong Kong; Hainan; Taipei; Singapore; Dubai; Qatar; Istanbul; Frankfurt; Amsterdam; Paris; London; Madrid; New York and Los Angeles.

Suntory noted Hibiki 40 Year Old has been made possible thanks to decades of accumulated expertise and experience in the art of blending.

It is positioned as the pinnacle of generations of learning and craftsmanship, and a unique and incredibly rare embodiment of the finest standards of Japanese mastery, making a statement of the spirit of innovation at The House of Suntory.

The blenders carefully selected a variety of The House of Suntory’s treasured, ultra-high-aged whiskies, from which Suntory’s Chief Blender, Shinji Fukuyo, crafted Hibiki 40 Year Old.

Shinji Fukuyo said that behind the elegance and bloom that is typical of Hibiki, there is a sense of subduedness, like that of an old temple, and a wabi-sabi patina due to the long aging process.

He explained: “I would like people to enjoy the pure aroma that has been sharpened over the years; the tranquility of old temples and storehouses and the nostalgic warm feeling that accompanies them.”

The combination of Mizunara Japanese oak and Spanish oak reveals aromas of Japanese loquat, dry lemon peel, and clove. It unveils flavours of pure acacia honey and dry fig on the palate, culminating in an aromatic aftertaste, further elevated with caramelised cacao palates from the aged American oak.

Suntory has partnered with the renowned Japanese washi artist, Eriko Horiki, to hand craft the washi label on the Hibiki 40 Year Old box.

The bottle is fashioned from crystal glass, boasting 30 facets intricately crafted by a renowned glassware maker known as a trusted purveyor to the Japanese imperial family.

It is decorated with traditional Japanese maki-e, mother-of-pearl inlay, and gold lacquer to pay homage to Japanese heritage and tradition.

The wooden box is made of 12 kinds of Japanese wood such as pine and zelkova, and has 12 faces, representing the 12 months of the year. Around the box, flowers and grasses of the four seasons of Japan are depicted in maki-e lacquer, representing the changing seasons and linking the past and future through Hibiki.

“This is a landmark release from The House of Suntory, so I am delighted that we can offer it to our key GTR partners,” noted Ashish Gandham Managing Director Global Travel Retail for Suntory.

Gandhi added: “Hibiki was introduced in 1989 to commemorate Suntory’s 90th anniversary, and it embodies the pinnacle of Japanese luxury and craftsmanship. We have huge ambitions for this brand, as we continue to develop and enhance our premium whisky portfolio.

The word ‘Hibiki’ means ‘resonance’ in Japanese, and I am confident that Hibiki 40 Year Old will absolutely resonate with travelling connoisseurs seeking to experience a truly exceptional whisky.”

READ MORE: Suntory Global Spirits reveals vision for next phase of GTR growth

READ MORE: TR Confidence Tracker Q3 2024 flash poll now live – take part today!

READ MORE: TRBusiness Shorts: Suntory Global Spirits