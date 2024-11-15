Suntory Global Spirits: Conversation is key to converting shoppers

In this exclusive video interview, filmed on location at the 2024 TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes, Ashish Gandham, Global Travel Retail Managing Director, Suntory Global Spirits, talks us through the company’s strategic rebrand (from Beam Suntory) and its ambition to be “the most admired premium spirits company in the world”.

“Suntory Global Spirits, as a name, signifies that,” he explained. “We are global in nature. We want to make sure that we have the entire power of Suntory, the whole organisation, behind us and that we are bringing the best of our products, our portfolio, our brands and our capabilities to the fore through this name and this platform.”

Gandham goes on to detail how admiration comes not just from scale, but how the company carries out its activities. As such, creativity and innovation are set to shine through in its actions in the channel.

“Within travel retail, we want to be the face of the company’s strategy, we want to showcase our brands in this channel, which is a natural shop window and an elevated channel,” he explained.

“And we want to deepen our presence in this channel – that means taking share, winning in the most important global locations, showcasing our priority brands in those locations and executing at scale.”

Getting close to the consumer, and comprehensively understanding what they are looking for, is key. To achieve this, Suntory has a three-pillar approach, inspired by a Japanese term, to ensure it has its finger on the pulse.

Being on a continuous journey of listening to consumers, both in the physical and digital world, is helping the company to track and respond swiftly to trends. In this video, Gandham explains the granularity of how this works.

Plus, he talks us trough the essential ingredients that brand activations need to stand out in the channel, with an increasing number of consumers seeking immersive and sensorial experiences.

Ultimately, Gandham highlights the importance of utilising data, of listening to consumers to evolve the communication strategy, and drawing upon this to kick-start the conversation with shoppers as the most important factors in forging meaningful connections.

“Today it’s more about the conversation,” he elaborated. “In previous days, you could sell a product based on its features, benefits and if the price point is right, somebody will pick it up. Today, for consistency of a brand sustaining itself, it’s more about the conversation we can have about a brand. Is it relevant to me, as a consumer? And if I feel there is relevance, then I may also become an advocate for the brand within my group.”

Gandham also highlights how the Kogei Collection is playing a key role in getting shoppers into stores and talks us through the travel retail exclusive Bowmore Appellations range.

Finally, he gives us snapshot of what 2025 will look like, as Suntory Global Spirits continues to accelerate its journey in the channel. Hit play for the full exchange…

