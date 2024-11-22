Suntory Global Spirits launches Bowmore Appellations at Changi and Heathrow

Suntory Global Spirits has launched the new Bowmore Appellations Collection travel retail exclusive whisky range, supported by two high-profile airport activations, one in Singapore Changi and the other at Heathrow airport in London.

The Collection marks an innovative collaboration with some of the world’s finest wine-producing regions, from the vineyards and wineries of Burgundy and Bordeaux to the exclusive port houses of the Douro Valley, these four new whiskies are said to embody influence from Bowmore’s unique Islay home, together with the charm of renowned European terroirs.

Changi showcase

The Singapore Changi airport activation is taking place in T1 Departures Central, from 1 November to 11 December, in partnership with Changi Airport Group and Lotte Duty Free Singapore. Changi is the first location to launch the new Bowmore Appellations Collection in Asia, with exclusivity in the region throughout the month of November.

The multi-sensorial Changi pop-up space has been designed to showcase the new Bowmore visual world, with key features including distinctive transparent panel detailing, oak textured merchandising units, and colourful signage, to attract attention and drive footfall.

Passengers can discover the different whisky profiles, supported by tasting notes, along with samplings of all four expressions, in addition to a special Ruby Manhattan cocktail crafted with the Bowmore 16-Year Old.

This is matured in American Oak ex-Bourbon casks and European Oak Sherry casks, and finished in hand-selected Ruby Port casks from the Douro Valley.

In addition to spotlighting the new Bowmore Appellations Collection, the Changi activation incorporates a dedicated corner featuring immersive displays and video elements that showcase a selection of rare and vintage Bowmore expressions, including: the 25-Year Old; the 30-Year Old; and the limited edition Bowmore Timeless 33-Year Old GTR exclusive.

To further elevate the shopping experience, a selection of GWPs is available.

In addition to the T1 pop-up location, the launch of Bowmore Appellations will be highlighted via HPPs and new dedicated wall bays across multiple terminals.

The introduction will also be supported by an extensive OOH campaign across Changi’s T1 Digital Network.

Chandra Mahtani, Head of Airside Concessions at Changi Airport Group, commented: “Changi Airport is excited to toast the partnership with Suntory Global Spirits and LOTTE DUTY FREE to launch Bowmore’s new global travel retail series in Asia. These exclusive offerings provide a fresh perspective on the Bowmore experience, and we are confident that this collaboration will raise the bar in our shared vision of delivering premium spirits to discerning travellers.”

Jeff Jeong Soongyu, Managing Director for LOTTE DUTY FREE Singapore, noted: “The Bowmore Appellations series is a perfect complement to our premium offerings at LOTTE DUTY FREE, bringing exclusive depth and heritage to the whisky experience we provide at Changi Airport. This collection highlights our dedication to deliver elevated experiences that resonate with the expectations of our global travellers.”

Heathrow showcase

The European travel retail debut of the new Bowmore Appellations Collection is taking place inHeathrow Airport, in partnership with

Avolta.

The one-month exclusive introduction period is being supported by an extensive cross-terminal programme of activations and activities, beginning in November with a high-profile ‘contentainment space’ takeover in Heathrow Terminal 2.

In November, the Bowmore brand profile will be further highlighted to travellers through Avolta’s World Duty Free stores and the ‘Whisky of the Month’ initiative.

Heathrow travellers will also be invited to taste the new Bowmore 14-Year Old and Bowmore 16-Year Old whiskies at the new Bowmore boutique, located in Heathrow Terminal 5 Departures Level 2.

There will also be a GWP programme, and extensive OOH advertising during the month-long European exclusivity period, across all Heathrow terminals.

This presence will also be supported by tastings and Brand Ambassadors, plus a multi-platform digital campaign.

Elsewhere, in Heathrow Terminal 2 in January, there will be a secondary Bowmore touchpoint, in addition to a secondary touchpoint and tastings in Heathrow Terminal 3.

Finally, in London Gatwick North, the Bowmore Appellations launch will be supported by a tasting bar within Avolta’s World Duty Free store, that will offer travellers the opportunity to sample the special Ruby Manhattan cocktail.

There will also be a Bowmore tasting bar in the World Duty Free store located in Manchester airport’s Terminal 1.

David de Miguel, Global Head of Liquor at Avolta, commented: “We are delighted to debut the new travel retail exclusive Bowmore Appellations collection in our World Duty Free stores at Heathrow, and to then continue the roll-out to our stores in London Gatwick and Manchester airports.

We have an extensive programme of activations and tasting sessions planned to really elevate the in-store experience and help our customers to discover and enjoy these exceptional whiskies for themselves.”

