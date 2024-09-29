Suntory Global Spirits reveals vision for next phase of GTR growth

Suntory Global Spirits is returning to the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes once again, exhibiting under its new name following its rebrand from Beam Suntory earlier this year.

This company can be found at Stand Beach 14: Beach Village 2, complemented by a presence onboard Yacht Sirocco in the Vieux Port.

The rebrand – which was introduced as the company marks 10 years of sustained, profitable growth since Suntory Holdings acquired Beam Inc. in 2014 – signifies the start of a new era of leadership and development for the company, with travel retail set to play a key role.

This week in Cannes, Suntory Global Spirits is looking forward to reconnecting with customers and colleagues to share and discuss with business partners the next phase of its vision for collaborative growth.

The vision encompasses: exciting new product development, supported by a compelling activations programme; improved operational effectiveness; and a review of the company’s latest sustainability and CSR milestones, alongside another year of Proof Positive progress.

Suntory Global Spirits has an exciting pipeline of innovation planned for 2025 and beyond, across its entire brand portfolio.

Focus brands for Cannes include Bowmore, which recently unveiled a new transformational style and two new boutique whisky collections, and the House of Suntory.

The company is also hosting the ‘Suntory Sundowner’ event for invited guests in Cannes, onboard its yacht on Monday 30 September, from 17.30-19.30.

“This has been another pioneering year for Suntory Global Spirits,” said Global Travel Retail Managing Director Ashish Gandham, “and travel retail continues to be an important showroom for our iconic global brands. But we have no intention of standing still.

“We remain hugely ambitious, and know that in order to unlock further growth opportunities within the channel, we need to find new ways to sharpen our executional excellence.”

He added: “We are committed to delivering best-in-class brand-building and shopper experiences, which requires us to be ever more responsive to evolving consumer demands – and be even better partners to our valued customers. It is a real pleasure to be returning to Cannes to present the next bold steps to be taken in travel retail, as we embrace this latest business chapter.”

