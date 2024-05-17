Suntory reveals new exclusive whiskies for Bowmore timeless series

Suntory Global Spirits (Suntory) has unveiled two additions to the Bowmore Single Malt Scotch Whisky Timeless Series. The Bowmore Timeless 33-Year-Old – a global travel retail exclusive – and the Bowmore Timeless 29-Year-Old, which is available only on domestic markets, are both limited-edition expressions, with just 3,000 bottles of each available.

The Bowmore Timeless Series is a collection of aged whisky, which Suntory said showcases the intentional creation process which enables new flavours to reveal themselves as the spirit matures.

These latest introductions are launched in collaboration with pianist, singer and composer Hania Rani.

Bowmore Master Blender Calum Fraser said: “We are pleased to introduce two very special and rare single malts as part of the Bowmore Timeless Series which we believe capture the essence of time beautifully and showcase how special aged Bowmore truly is.

“We purposefully strive for more character by harnessing the optimal conditions and protecting the precise processes used to ensure that we bring bold flavours to the front. Both the 29-Year-Old and 33-Year-Old are testament to the fact that our spirit ages like no other and keeps delivering breadth and depth of flavour as it matures.”

The travel retail-exclusive Bowmore Timeless 33-Year-Old retails for $2,800 (£2211) and brings together bourbon barrels with a sherry finish, shaped by Matusalem Sherry seasoned European oak butts and 2nd fill European oak Oloroso sherry butts.

Within global travel retail, this single malt will be available in the UK, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Singapore, Turkey, Dubai, China, Hainan, Hong Kong and India. Airport activation locations include Hainan, Beijing, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Los Angeles.

The limited-edition Bowmore Timeless 29-Year-Old expression is created from a combination of Sherry-seasoned European oak casks and ex-bourbon American oak barrels filled in 1991 and 1992.

Suntory Global Spirits Manuel González, Global Travel Retail Marketing Director for Suntory commented: “We are delighted to share the latest additions to the Bowmore Timeless Collection with our global partners and their customers. “These rare whiskies speak not only of the creative process which is at the heart of Bowmore. They also underline our efforts to premiumise the Suntory Global Spirits portfolio and to continue offering sought–after and exclusive expressions.

Bowmore’s collaboration with Hania Rani offers rich sensorial and immersive moments which can be celebrated in travel retail as we highlight the channel-exclusive Bowmore Timeless 33-Year-Old. It all adds to Bowmore’s storytelling and is perfect for travel retail.”

