Teremana highlights Mana Paloma following National Tequila Day

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: Teramana
Teremana highlights Mana Paloma following National Tequila Day

Founded by Dwayne Johnson, Teremana is produced at its own NOM 1613 distillery in Jalisco.

Teremana Tequila has marked National Tequila Day, celebrated annually on 24 July, by spotlighting its signature Mana Paloma cocktail as Mast-Jägermeister SE continues to expand the brand’s presence across global travel retail.

The initiative forms part of the ongoing Crafted with Mana airport activation campaign, which is running throughout the summer at key travel retail locations. According to Mast-Jägermeister SE, the campaign is expected to generate more than two million brand impressions and offer tastings to over 10,000 travellers.

Founded by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Teremana is produced at its own NOM 1613 distillery in Jesús María, Jalisco, using 100% mature Blue Weber agave. The agave is slow-roasted in traditional brick ovens for more than 72 hours before being distilled in handmade copper pot stills crafted by local artisans.

The brand entered the global travel retail channel through its international distribution partnership with Mast-Jägermeister SE and has continued to grow its presence at major airport locations worldwide.

Stephanie Cleary, Marketing Director Global Travel Retail at Mast-Jägermeister SE, said: “Sharing the Mana is a beautiful philosophy which creates a standout offering in the tequila category.

“Global travel retail is a unique platform to introduce shoppers to the Teremana experience at the point of purchase and Crafted with Mana provides fantastic stopping power, enhancing the traveller experience.”

The Mana Paloma combines Teremana Blanco with grapefruit juice, lime juice, agave syrup, soda water and a pinch of salt, reflecting the brand’s focus on authentic tequila serves inspired by its Mexican heritage.

READ MORE: Mast-Jägermeister SE launches new Teremana TR campaign

READ MORE: Jägermeister Orange & Teremana take centre stage at TFWA Singapore

READ MORE: Mast-Jägermeister to stay full-throttle on Teremana in 2026

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Food & Confectionery

On location: A Toblerone crystal bar, an auction, and a confectionery first

Image Credit: Mondelēz WTR [UPDATED] Mondelēz World Travel Retail (WTR) is setting a new bar...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Lotte Duty Free celebrates 100 days at Incheon Airport

Image Credit: Lotte Duty Free Lotte Duty Free held a special event in the departure hall of...

image description image description
International

PMI reports double-digit adjusted EPS growth in Q2

Image Credit: PMI Philip Morris International (PMI) delivered record...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Ospree Duty Free reopens renovated Trivandrum Airport store International
image description
Skrewball expands into European travel retail with Heinemann launch International
image description
Mondelēz WTR expands Marabou range with travel retail-exclusive Biscoff tablet International
image description
Maker's Mark unveils airport-exclusive Artist Series for GTR International
image description
Avolta expands Italian airport footprint with Venice Marco Polo debut International
image description
Skull X Ltd enters Australian travel retail with Perth launch Asia & Pacific
image description
Shinsegae DF expands wellness offer with Myeongdong pop-up Asia & Pacific
image description
China Duty Free Group revenue falls -2% in first half Asia & Pacific
image description
PMI GTR unveils new IQOS and VEEV pop-up at FRA Channel News
image description
Yash launches Serpent's Cask whisky with global TR-first strategy International
right