Teremana highlights Mana Paloma following National Tequila Day

Image Credit: Teramana

Teremana Tequila has marked National Tequila Day, celebrated annually on 24 July, by spotlighting its signature Mana Paloma cocktail as Mast-Jägermeister SE continues to expand the brand’s presence across global travel retail.

The initiative forms part of the ongoing Crafted with Mana airport activation campaign, which is running throughout the summer at key travel retail locations. According to Mast-Jägermeister SE, the campaign is expected to generate more than two million brand impressions and offer tastings to over 10,000 travellers.

Founded by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Teremana is produced at its own NOM 1613 distillery in Jesús María, Jalisco, using 100% mature Blue Weber agave. The agave is slow-roasted in traditional brick ovens for more than 72 hours before being distilled in handmade copper pot stills crafted by local artisans.

The brand entered the global travel retail channel through its international distribution partnership with Mast-Jägermeister SE and has continued to grow its presence at major airport locations worldwide.

Stephanie Cleary, Marketing Director Global Travel Retail at Mast-Jägermeister SE, said: “Sharing the Mana is a beautiful philosophy which creates a standout offering in the tequila category.

“Global travel retail is a unique platform to introduce shoppers to the Teremana experience at the point of purchase and Crafted with Mana provides fantastic stopping power, enhancing the traveller experience.”

The Mana Paloma combines Teremana Blanco with grapefruit juice, lime juice, agave syrup, soda water and a pinch of salt, reflecting the brand’s focus on authentic tequila serves inspired by its Mexican heritage.

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