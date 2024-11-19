Teremana Tequila partners with Avolta for Barcelona and US activations

Teremana tequila, founded by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, has brought brings its ‘Share the Mana’ campaign to Avolta customers on both sides of the Atlantic, with activations at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport in Spain and Newark Liberty International Airport in the US.

Teremana’s global distribution partner, Mast-Jägermeister SE, and Avolta are collaborating on a pop-up space that explores the spirit’s provenance and the craft that goes into each bottle at Destilería Teremana de Agave, located in the small town of Jesús María in the highlands of Jalisco.

Following a July campaign at the Avolta Duty Free store in Madrid, the month-long pop-ups bring the Teremana experience to 3.5 million passengers expected to travel through Barcelona airport and over 0.5 million people expected to travel through Newark, mainly going to Europe.

At both airports, the installations include prominent and engaging displays, featuring Teremana’s Founder, Dwayne Johnson.

As part of the experience, shoppers scan a QR code, allowing them to discover more about the spirit.

Participants also have the chance to win a travel voucher worth US$5,000 and receive a Teremana tote bag with every purchase.

“We are proud to work with Mast-Jägermeister continuing to build awareness for Teremana and the tequila category in European travel retail,” said Avolta , David de Miguel, Global Category Head of Liquor for Avolta.

“While Teremana has grown at unprecedented rates in North America, outside the territory tequila continues to be an exciting category and consumer interest is rapidly growing worldwide. With activations in both Barcelona and Newark, Teremana® looks set to continue its expanding popularity,” added Miguel.



“To be able to share our Teremana Tequila with the world is a privilege and to illuminate its heritage is an honor,” said Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

“Our shared hope is that Teremana can become a legacy brand, one that brings people together – prioritising taste and quality – so that everyone can enjoy this wonderful spirit.”



Stephanie Cleary, Marketing Director Global Travel Retail for Mast-Jägermeister, added: “Together with our partner, Avolta, we look forward to sharing the Mana with more of the world’s travellers at top airports. We are delighted with the performance of Teremana® since its launch into global travel retail in April and the progress of our campaign to introduce the ethos of this award-winning tequila to new global markets.”

