TFWA announces departure of Managing Director Franck Waechter

Image Credit: TFWA Press Office

TFWA has announced that Managing Director Franck Waechter has left the association.

In a brief statement, TFWA President Sarah Branquinho thanked Waechter for his contribution during his time with the organisation and wished him success in his future endeavours.

Branquinho also said the association’s strategic priorities remain unchanged as it continues to build on its position as a leading platform for the duty free and travel retail industry.

“TFWA’s strategic priorities remain unchanged as it builds on its heritage as the industry’s leading platform, developing and adapting to ensure that it continues to deliver value for its members, and for the duty free and travel retail industry as a whole,” she said, adding that she remains confident in the strength and experience of the team to continue delivering its plans while arrangements for future leadership are put in place.

An announcement regarding the future leadership of TFWA’s permanent staff will be made in due course. In the meantime, the association has asked stakeholders to direct enquiries to the relevant member of the TFWA team or to Emilie Vin, who will forward correspondence to the appropriate member of the Board or to the President.

READ MORE: TFWA opens pre-registration for 2026 World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes

READ MORE: International Beverage marks two milestones at TFWA Asia Pacific

READ MORE: TFWA APEC 2026 welcomes 2,814 visitors; dates revealed for 2027