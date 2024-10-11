TFWA confirms 4% rise in buyers at World Exhibition & Conference 2024

By Luke Barras-hill |

Tax Free World Association (TFWA) has shared an update on the figures it released earlier this week regarding attendance to this year’s TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes (29 September – 3 October).

A total of 2,861 buyers and landlords visited the exhibition floor – up 4% on 2023 – with 141 landlord companies including more than 80 international airports.

Airlines, cruise and ferry companies were “strongly represented”, said TFWA, while the globe’s leading travel retailers sent “considerably larger delegations” than in previous years [though TFWA did not provide further figures to qualify this – Ed].

The association’s 40th anniversary party, dubbed ‘Starry Night’, held at Carlton Beach on the Boulevard de la Croisette, drew just shy of 4,000 delegates.

During the week, visitors were able to meet thousands of brands from 462 exhibitors represented over 25,000sq m of exhibition space at the Palais des Festivals.

Meanwhile, a new format for the TFWA i.lab gave visitors the chance to learn about cutting-edge solutions and meet innovative start-ups looking to enhance the retail experience for travellers.

A little under 4,000 people headed to the Carlton Beach to join the ‘Starry Night’ party on the evening of Wednesday 2 October.

“It brings me great joy that the final TFWA World Exhibition & Conference I attended in the capacity of President was such a resounding success, and it was an occasion that many of us will remember for years to come,” commented Erik Juul-Mortensen, who will stand down as TFWA President at the election in December.

“It is a testament to the strength of the industry and our shared commitment to growth that more landlords than ever before came this year to Cannes. The impressive number of people who joined us on the beach on Wednesday went to show that networking outside of working hours remains a key element in the success of our events.

“As we begin to look towards next year’s dates in Singapore and Cannes, I’m convinced that this momentum will propel us to even greater heights in 2025.”

TRBusiness Editorial Director Luke Barras-Hill paid tribute to Erik Juul-Mortensen during the TFWA closing press conference.

Addressing sections of the press at the traditional closing press conference, Juul-Mortensen looked back on his time as President – a position he has served in variously for decades – with fondness.

TRBusiness Editorial Director Luke Barras-Hill (pictured above) shared his thanks on behalf of the publication for Juul-Mortensen’s dedication to and stewardship of the association and industry over the years.

All images courtesy of Nathalie Oundjian/TFWA.

READ MORE: TFWA World Exhibition 2024 attracts 7,456 visitors, reveal figures

READ MORE: TFWA Board changes; Gerber running for President

Most popular

rss
image description image description
The Americas

Hudson and Dufry to run 28,000sq ft of retail at $4.2 billion JFK Terminal 6

Avolta companies Dufry and Hudson will preside over the duty free, travel convenience and...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

The Shilla Duty Free opens TimeVallée store at Incheon International Airport

The Shilla Duty Free has opened its debut TimeVallée store in South Korea, at Seoul Incheon...

image description image description
International

On Location: Redbreast launches its first-ever 18-Year-Old expression

TRBusiness was on location for an insightful two days in the home of Redbreast Irish Whiskey, as...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Matthew Hodges takes on GTR leadership position at Brown-Forman International
image description
VIE to issue EOI for retail at T3 Southern Expansion Europe
image description
TFWA Board changes; Gerber running for President International
image description
Club Avolta loyalty programme replaces Red by Dufry across 5,000+ POS International
image description
NOW LIVE: October issue & Top 10 Operators report International
image description
Loacker previews new products and activations to mark centenary International
image description
Suntory Global Spirits reveals vision for next phase of GTR growth International
image description
Mondottica set to unveil new eyewear from key brands at TFWA Cannes International
image description
Aviator Fragrances to debut in Cannes with Hanse Distribution International
image description
Dolce & Gabbana expands Bangkok presence through King Power Asia & Pacific
right