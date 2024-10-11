Tax Free World Association (TFWA) has shared an update on the figures it released earlier this week regarding attendance to this year’s TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes (29 September – 3 October).

A total of 2,861 buyers and landlords visited the exhibition floor – up 4% on 2023 – with 141 landlord companies including more than 80 international airports.

Airlines, cruise and ferry companies were “strongly represented”, said TFWA, while the globe’s leading travel retailers sent “considerably larger delegations” than in previous years [though TFWA did not provide further figures to qualify this – Ed].

The association’s 40th anniversary party, dubbed ‘Starry Night’, held at Carlton Beach on the Boulevard de la Croisette, drew just shy of 4,000 delegates.

During the week, visitors were able to meet thousands of brands from 462 exhibitors represented over 25,000sq m of exhibition space at the Palais des Festivals.

Meanwhile, a new format for the TFWA i.lab gave visitors the chance to learn about cutting-edge solutions and meet innovative start-ups looking to enhance the retail experience for travellers.

“It brings me great joy that the final TFWA World Exhibition & Conference I attended in the capacity of President was such a resounding success, and it was an occasion that many of us will remember for years to come,” commented Erik Juul-Mortensen, who will stand down as TFWA President at the election in December.

“It is a testament to the strength of the industry and our shared commitment to growth that more landlords than ever before came this year to Cannes. The impressive number of people who joined us on the beach on Wednesday went to show that networking outside of working hours remains a key element in the success of our events.

“As we begin to look towards next year’s dates in Singapore and Cannes, I’m convinced that this momentum will propel us to even greater heights in 2025.”

Addressing sections of the press at the traditional closing press conference, Juul-Mortensen looked back on his time as President – a position he has served in variously for decades – with fondness.

TRBusiness Editorial Director Luke Barras-Hill (pictured above) shared his thanks on behalf of the publication for Juul-Mortensen’s dedication to and stewardship of the association and industry over the years.

All images courtesy of Nathalie Oundjian/TFWA.

