TFWA opens pre-registration for 2026 World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes

Image Credit: TFWA

Visitor pre-registration is now open for the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference 2026, which will take place at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes from 27 September to 1 October.

Widely regarded as the flagship event for the global duty free and travel retail industry, the annual gathering will once again bring together brands, retailers, buyers, airports, airlines, cruise operators and other key stakeholders from around the world for a week of business meetings, networking and industry insight.

Delegates can now secure their place and benefit from early-bird rates, with pre-registration remaining open until 3 September 2026.

The event will officially begin with the TFWA World Conference on 28 September, featuring a programme of expert speakers who will explore the trends, opportunities and challenges shaping the future of the duty free and travel retail sector.

Across the week, exhibitors will showcase the latest product launches and innovations from every major category, while a comprehensive programme of networking events will provide opportunities for delegates to connect and develop new business relationships.

TFWA President Sarah Branquinho said: “We are delighted to open pre-registration for TFWA World Exhibition & Conference 2026 and look forward to welcoming the global travel retail community back to Cannes.

“Our priority is to continue enhancing the value of the event for our members and participants, ensuring it remains the ideal environment to connect, discover and do business. A distinguished line-up of conference speakers and the full event programme will be unveiled soon, and we look forward to sharing further details in the coming weeks.”

Further information about the event, including registration details and programme updates, is available via the TFWA website.

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