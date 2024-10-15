TFWA presidential election set to take place on 13 December

Tax Free World Association (TFWA) has announced that the election for its new President will take place on Friday 13 December 2024.

The Management Committee (MC) will be invited to cast their votes on this date.

In accordance with its statutes, the one-year mandate will run until December 2025.

As reported, Sam Gerber, Managing Partner at WorldConnect AG – Skross, declared his candidacy for President at the TFWA Cannes closing press conference on Thursday 3 October.

Any members of the MC who are planning to stand for election are requested to inform the TFWA Election Committee of their intent by Thursday 12 December.

Any prospective candidates from outside the MC are required to submit their candidacy no later than Tuesday 15 November, by recorded mail to the TFWA Election Committee, Tax Free World Association, 23-25 rue de Berri, 75008 Paris, France.

Current President Erik Juul-Mortensen has confirmed he will not be standing for re-election.

Reflecting on the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference 2024, Juul-Mortensen commented: “As we look back on the wonderful week spent at Cannes this year, it is time to turn our attention to the next time our industry will reconvene at the Palais in 2025.

“Spirits were high this year to mark forty years of our prestigious association and it is this spirit of buoyant optimism which I remember as I leave my position as TFWA President at the end of this year.

“Although I will not be attending in the capacity as President at next year’s event, I am certain that the Association is in safe hands, and wish my successor all the best in their role.”

A new TFWA Board and Management Committee (MC) was elected on 3 October, bringing a wave of fresh faces to the fore including new Board members Loukia Alepochoriti (Imperial Brands) as Vice President Conference and Research and Erin Lillis (Lacoste) as Vice President Commercial.

The newly formed Board and MC will serve the Association for a two-year mandate from October 2024 to October 2026.

