The Balvenie 12 Year Old Golden Cask arrives as GTR exclusive

The Balvenie has announced the newest addition to the celebrated Cask Finishes Range, The Balvenie 12 Year Old Golden Cask, a tropical inspired single malt born from two distinct climates, available from November 2024, exclusively in global travel retail.

The Balvenie 12 Year Old Golden Cask is a whisky finished in rum-seasoned casks that began its journey with 12 years of maturation in traditional ex-bourbon whisky casks, developing the signature Balvenie style with notes of warm honey and smooth vanilla.

Working from The Balvenie’s distillery in Speyside, Scotland, Malt Master Kelsey McKechnie, figured that a treasure could be found in blending rums that mellowed under the warmth of Caribbean sun, and rums aged in Scotland, undergoing a slower maturation.

The result was a masterfully crafted bespoke blend, born to season whisky casks. After the sweetness has settled into the porous wood of the casks, they, then, are ready to be refilled with mature whisky, layering the honey notes with baked tropical fruit flavours, delivering depth and richness.

Kelsey McKechnie, Malt Master, said:“This carefully selected blend has created something truly special to season the casks and get them ready to be refilled with a 12 Year Old whisky, aged in ex-bourbon casks. This unique cask finishing process reveals a whisky that’s vibrant and tropical, yet beautifully complex.

“On the nose, you’ll find hints of ripe bananas, vanilla, subtle pecan biscuit, and toffee peanut brittle. The palate is equally rich, with toasted oak, woody spice, and soft sun-baked dried fruits balanced with decadent toffee and sweet malted barley. It’s a journey of flavours that we’re incredibly proud of.”

The Balvenie’s Cask Finishes Range celebrates a whisky making technique pioneered and perfected by The Balvenie Malt Master, David C. Stewart MBE, in 1982. The technique of cask finishing is synonymous with The Balvenie today, offering consumers an unrivalled whisky experience through age and flavour.

