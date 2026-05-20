The Balvenie announces landmark collaboration with Daniel Arsham

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: The Balvenie
The Balvenie announces landmark collaboration with Daniel Arsham

The collaboration will see Daniel Arsham (R) work with The Balvenie Malt Master Kelsey McKechnie (L).

The Balvenie has announced a new collaboration with contemporary artist Daniel Arsham, marking what the Scotch whisky brand describes as its most ambitious partnership to date.

Titled The Dawn of Our Spirit, the collaboration will see Arsham work with The Balvenie Malt Master Kelsey McKechnie on an artistic programme designed to honour a forthcoming limited-edition collection.

The partnership will explore the spirit of The Balvenie through its Five Rare Crafts: barley, cooperage, malting floor, copper stills and the intuitive role of the malt master.

McKechnie and Arsham will curate a series of sensorial and immersive experiences across Asia and the United States, designed to celebrate the multi-generational artistry behind the brand. The programme will introduce a hand-crafted whisky collection comprising an ultra-rare release and collectible limited editions, each embodying the Five Rare Crafts and interpreted artistically by Arsham.

The collaboration will also explore themes of time, longevity, preciousness and materiality, with The Balvenie’s Home Floor Maltings forming a central point of inspiration. The floor maltings, which began operation around 1931, remain largely unchanged today.

The Balvenie said the partnership brings together two creative disciplines rooted in process and instinct. McKechnie, who leads the creation of The Balvenie’s whisky portfolio, combines technical mastery with an intuitive approach to preserving the brand’s rich, honeyed style.

Kelsey McKechnie, Malt Master at The Balvenie, commented: “The Balvenie’s approach remains the same today as it always has been; it is a story of artistry, innovation and human endeavour. Our collaboration with Daniel Arsham has become a creative dialogue exploring the enduring character of our spirit, formed by our consistent approach across multiple generations. We look forward to unveiling our collaboration to the world, later this year.”

Daniel Arsham added: “Learning of The Balvenie’s time-honoured skills and its dedication to the most traditional methods of making whisky is inspiring. Our collaboration is rooted in a shared respect for both process and time.”

Further details of The Dawn of Our Spirit collaboration and the limited-edition collection will be revealed later this year.

READ MORE: The Balvenie unveils limited-edition collection with Victo Ngai

READ MORE: The House of Suntory unveils Hibiki 12 Years Old Travel Exclusive Series

READ MORE: Whyte & Mackay spotlights single malt growth at TFWA Singapore show

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