The Balvenie unveils limited-edition collection with Victo Ngai

Image Credit: Boundless Brand Design

Boundless Brand Design has partnered with The Balvenie to create a limited-edition collection with artist Victo Ngai, reimagining the Scotch whisky brand’s Cask Finishes range through a seasonal gifting concept.

Launching globally this month across retail and travel retail channels, A Gift Shaped by the Seasons spans five of The Balvenie’s signature whisky expressions and has been developed to create a more meaningful gifting experience for the brand’s target audience.

Working in close collaboration with The Balvenie and Ngai, Boundless developed a creative platform built around The Balvenie’s belief in time as a creative force, translating the brand’s whisky-making philosophy into a distinctive packaging experience.

Ngai was selected for her timeless yet contemporary illustrative style, which Boundless said reflects The Balvenie’s own focus on patience, skill and creativity in the art of making.

The creative idea explores time as a cyclical force, unfolding through the rhythm of spring, summer, autumn and winter before returning full circle. This is brought to life across five pack designs, each anchored by an anniversary flower and moving clockwise through the four seasons as a visual metaphor for The Balvenie’s relationship with time, nature and craft.

The journey begins with DoubleWood 12, represented by a peony in bloom. Barley sits at the centre of the composition, surrounded by spring water and the gradual transformation of the liquid into gold as the seasons pass.

Caribbean Cask 14 continues the story through metamorphosis, with a dahlia framing a spring caterpillar looking towards an autumn butterfly, emerging through fallen leaves and grain.

Madeira Cask 15 centres on a rose in bloom, with the iconic deerhound of Robbie Dhu watching over the distillery as barley seeds flare into light and creativity awakens.

Pedro Ximénez Cask 18 features a sunflower at its height, symbolising richness and refinement, with bees gathering through petals of liquid gold while a lone traveller drifts forward on an autumn leaf.

The cycle concludes with PortWood 21 beneath the iris, symbolising maturity and reflection, where two woods shape one story and the rings of time circle back to a single grain.

Together, the five designs form an interconnected visual world designed to reward closer discovery, while expressing The Balvenie’s belief that time is not simply something that passes, but something that creates.

Boundless worked to bring the illustrations together into a cohesive design system, balancing artistry with clarity and storytelling with shelf standout. The agency said the collection has been designed to work on multiple levels, from immediate visual impact to hidden details and symbolic cues that reveal themselves over time, mirroring the character of the whisky itself.

Hamish Shand, Founder and ECD at Boundless Brand Design, said: “Our ambition was to create more than packaging, we wanted to build a world that reflects The Balvenie’s philosophy of time and craft. By collaborating with Victo, we were able to translate that thinking into something richly expressive, where every detail invites you to look closer and discover more.”

The collaboration reflects Boundless’ wider approach to design, creating immersive brand worlds that invite audiences to engage, explore and connect more deeply.

A Gift Shaped by the Seasons will launch globally from May 2026 across retail and travel retail channels.

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