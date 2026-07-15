The Bluedog Group appoints Rebecca Mann to senior communications role

Image Credit: The Bluedog Group

The Bluedog Group has appointed Rebecca Mann as Senior Account & Content Manager within its specialist PR division, Essential Communications, effective 1 August 2026.

The appointment follows a successful period of freelance collaboration and further strengthens the agency’s integrated offering across strategic PR, content creation and communications for the global travel retail industry.

Mann brings more than 30 years’ experience to the role, with a career spanning journalism, public relations, copywriting and content strategy.

She began her travel retail journalism career at Duty Free News International in 1996 before joining The Moodie Report (now The Moodie Davitt Report) in 2003 as Associate Editor, later becoming Executive Director – Editorial in 2013. She also previously held communications roles in both the public and private sectors before moving into freelance account management and content production.

In her new position at Essential Communications, Mann will focus on account leadership, content strategy and business development, supporting clients across the travel retail sector.

Nick King, CEO of The Bluedog Group, said: “Rebecca’s appointment reflects our continued focus on bringing in senior talent with genuine sector expertise. Her exceptional editorial background, in-depth industry knowledge, and ability to translate insight into impactful content make her a major asset to our business and our clients.”

Mann said: “I’m delighted to be joining Essential Communications on a permanent basis after a highly positive freelance working period. Travel retail has been at the heart of my career, and I look forward to working more closely with the Bluedog team to support and evolve our client portfolio.”

Sarah Genest, Managing Director of Essential Communications, added: “I’ve known Rebecca for many years and am absolutely delighted that she is now joining Essential Communications as a full-time member of the team, following a number of years working for us as a freelance account manager. Her position reflects the continued growth of Essential Communications not just in travel retail PR but in associated sectors on a global basis.”

READ MORE: The Bluedog Group joins the TR Consumer Forum as Platinum Sponsor

READ MORE: Juul-Mortensen joins Bluedog as Non-Exec Director

READ MORE: TRBusiness and Bluedog Group renew exclusive three-year agreement