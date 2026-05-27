The Bluedog Group joins the TR Consumer Forum as Platinum Sponsor

Image Credit: TRBusiness

TRBusiness is thrilled to announce that The Bluedog Group is supporting the 2026 TR Consumer Forum as the Platinum Sponsor.

This year’s edition of the DF&TR industry’s consumer-centric Forum is taking place from 1-3 July at the IATA Geneva Conference Center, with IATA as the Host Partner.

Early bird tickets are available until this Friday 29 May (17:30 UTC) and a special discounted rate is available for Forum delegates at the preferred hotel, the Crowne Plaza Hotel Geneva by IHG, on a first-come, first-served basis, until Sunday 31 May only.

This year’s global conference agenda is being brought to life under the banner of ‘From Air Traffic to Consumer Action: Putting Travellers at the Heart of Retail’, with plenty of valuable networking opportunities.

To mark the partnership, Nick King, Group CEO of The Bluedog Group, explained why he believes the event is an important fixture in the DF&TR industry’s annual calendar.

“What makes the TR Consumer Forum so relevant is its clear focus on the evolving traveller mindset. As the dynamics of duty free and travel retail continue to shift, having a dedicated space to explore consumer behaviour and translate insight into strategy is critical for sustained growth,” said King.

“For The Bluedog Group, the Forum offers a unique opportunity to engage with forward-thinking brands and stakeholders who are aligned around understanding and serving the modern traveller. It’s not just about discussion; it’s about actionable insight. Our continued sponsorship reflects our belief that meaningful growth in this channel comes from collaboration, shared intelligence, and a deep focus on the consumer journey.

“We’re also proud that our live event agency doplr continues to manage the venue, catering, the planning and technical delivery of the event, ensuring flawless on-site execution and an engaging and memorable experience for the audience.”

Image Credit: TR Consumer Forum 2025

Having a deep understanding of evolving consumer preferences and behaviours is “fundamental” to the Group’s success in the channel, as King explained: “This is one of the most dynamic and context-driven environments in global commerce. Travellers are not a static audience; they are influenced by factors such as time pressure, cultural diversity, trip purpose, and digital engagement.

“For the various agencies within The Bluedog Group, particularly Kounter and Essential Communications, this insight allows us to adapt and respond accordingly. Understanding the ‘why’ behind consumer decisions enables us to deliver more effective campaigns and measurable outcomes for our partners.

“Ultimately, those who can anticipate and respond to evolving expectations will be the ones who unlock the greatest value in the channel.”

Image Credit: TR Consumer Forum 2025

In terms of the biggest shift the company is observing in the way that travellers like to shop in the channel, and how The Bluedog Group is responding, he added: “One of the most significant shifts we’re seeing is the move toward more intentional and experience-led shopping. Travellers today are less driven by impulse alone and more by discovery, authenticity, and relevance and even destination shopping. They are seeking curated, meaningful interactions, whether that’s through storytelling, digital engagement, or personalised recommendations.

“At the same time, the line between physical and digital retail continues to blur. Travellers expect seamless integration across pre-trip, in-terminal, and post-trip touchpoints.

“In response, we are helping brands adopt a more holistic, omnichannel approach, combining data, creative, and technology to enhance the traveller journey at every stage. ”

The Bluedog Group’s Andy Machin, Managing Director of Kounter, will be moderating the panel session titled ‘Premiumisation versus Value-Seeking: The Polarisation of the Travel Retail Consumer’ which is taking place on Thursday 2 July from 13:55-15:00.

Visit TRConsumerForum.com to find out more.

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