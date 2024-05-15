Hershey celebrates ‘I Love Reese’s Day’ with colourful airport activations

Hershey I Love Reese's Day Frankfurt Airport

The airport activations aim to showcase the portfolio breadth.

The Hershey Company is preparing to celebrate ‘I Love Reese’s Day’ (18 May) with a suite of brand-led activations designed to showcase its extensive portfolio.

The day began in 2010, when The Hershey Company sponsored an online petition, rallying support from 40,000 fans to establish an international day of celebration for Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

This year, there are high-profile activations across a range of GTR locations, including Frankfurt Airport, which will run until the end of May.  Activities aim to amplify awareness and educate retailers about the breadth of Reese’s offerings available to order.

Decked out in the brand’s signature orange colour, eye-catching gondolas are strategically located within airport retail spaces, prominently displaying the different ranges.

In addition to the classic Reese’s Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups, these include Reese’s Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Giant Bar – the first-ever Reese’s tablet – Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup Thins, and the latest innovation, Reese’s Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Dipped Pretzels.

Hershey I Love Reese's Day Frankfurt Airport

To help celebrate the occasion, high-profile activations are running across a range of GTR locations, including Frankfurt Airport, until the end of May.

The Hershey Company Global Director World Travel Retail Rebecca Wong commented: “With such an expansive portfolio, Reese’s, defined by the iconic combination of peanut butter and chocolate, truly has something for everyone. Our dedication to enhancing traveller satisfaction and experience drives our continuous consumer-centred innovation.

“Over the last 125 years we have developed industry-leading capabilities to create the best peanut butter and chocolate products, ensuring that we continuously grow to provide new ways for fans to enjoy their favourite treats. I invite all our fans to join us in celebrating ‘I Love Reese’s Day’ and create more moments of goodness together!”

