The House of Suntory unveils Hibiki 12 Years Old Travel Exclusive Series

Image Credit: The House of Suntory

The House of Suntory has introduced the Hibiki 12 Years Old Travel Exclusive Series to global travel retail – bringing the expression to the channel for the first time in 11 years.

The release made its debut this month at Dubai International Airport. It will subsequently roll out across other airports, including Singapore Changi and New York JFK, from 1 June.

Other locations include key international hubs in London, Incheon, Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, Delhi, Mumbai, Paris, Doha, Los Angeles, Frankfurt, Sydney, Melbourne, Taipei, Amsterdam, Bangkok, São Paulo, Bangalore, Panama City, San Francisco and Hainan.

Reimagined by fifth-generation Chief Blender Shinji Fukuyo, the new expression revisits Hibiki’s original vision, blending Yamazaki, Hakushu and Chita whiskies matured in American, Spanish and Mizunara oak.

The packaging draws inspiration from Kacho-Fugetsu, the classical Japanese concept that celebrates nature through flowers, birds, wind and moon, complemented by flowing water.

Hibiki’s signature 24-faceted bottle, representing Japan’s 24 microseasons, remains central to the design. The updated packaging incorporates a Marumado motif – a circular window used in traditional Japanese architecture to frame nature like a living painting.

Image Credit: The House of Suntory

“Hibiki 12 Years Old has always held a special place within The House of Suntory portfolio, and we’ve seen continued appreciation for this expression from whisky enthusiasts around the world,” noted The House of Suntory President Masaki Morimoto.

“Reintroducing Hibiki 12 as a newly reimagined blend exclusively in travel retail allows us to bring it back in a way that is both intentional and globally accessible, while honouring the craftsmanship and harmony that define the brand.”

Golden amber in colour, on the nose the whisky combines persimmon, jasmine, cardamom, and hints of orange and sandalwood. On the palate, it offers notes of spiced orange peel, toasted cinnamon and butterscotch, finishing rich and long with a soothing spiced aftertaste.

Hibiki 12 Years Old Travel Exclusive has a RRSP of around US$188 for 700ml.

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