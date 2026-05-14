The House of Suntory unveils Hibiki 12 Years Old Travel Exclusive Series

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: The House of Suntory
The House of Suntory Hibiki Aged 12 Years

The TREX makes its debut this month.

The House of Suntory has introduced the Hibiki 12 Years Old Travel Exclusive Series to global travel retail – bringing the expression to the channel for the first time in 11 years.

The release made its debut this month at Dubai International Airport. It will subsequently roll out across other airports, including Singapore Changi and New York JFK, from 1 June.

Other locations include key international hubs in London, Incheon, Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, Delhi, Mumbai, Paris, Doha, Los Angeles, Frankfurt, Sydney, Melbourne, Taipei, Amsterdam, Bangkok, São Paulo, Bangalore, Panama City, San Francisco and Hainan.

Reimagined by fifth-generation Chief Blender Shinji Fukuyo, the new expression revisits Hibiki’s original vision, blending Yamazaki, Hakushu and Chita whiskies matured in American, Spanish and Mizunara oak.

The packaging draws inspiration from Kacho-Fugetsu, the classical Japanese concept that celebrates nature through flowers, birds, wind and moon, complemented by flowing water.

Hibiki’s signature 24-faceted bottle, representing Japan’s 24 microseasons, remains central to the design. The updated packaging incorporates a Marumado motif – a circular window used in traditional Japanese architecture to frame nature like a living painting.

Image Credit: The House of Suntory
The House of Suntory Hibiki 12 Years Old TREX

Reimagined by Chief Blender Shinji Fukuyo, the new expression revisits Hibiki’s original vision, blending Yamazaki, Hakushu and Chita whiskies.

“Hibiki 12 Years Old has always held a special place within The House of Suntory portfolio, and we’ve seen continued appreciation for this expression from whisky enthusiasts around the world,” noted The House of Suntory President Masaki Morimoto.

“Reintroducing Hibiki 12 as a newly reimagined blend exclusively in travel retail allows us to bring it back in a way that is both intentional and globally accessible, while honouring the craftsmanship and harmony that define the brand.”

Golden amber in colour, on the nose the whisky combines persimmon, jasmine, cardamom, and hints of orange and sandalwood. On the palate, it offers notes of spiced orange peel, toasted cinnamon and butterscotch, finishing rich and long with a soothing spiced aftertaste.

Hibiki 12 Years Old Travel Exclusive has a RRSP of around US$188 for 700ml.

READ NEXT: Suntory rolls out Laphroaig 12-Year-Old TREX to wider travel retail channel

READ NEXT: House of Suntory opens permanent boutique at HKIA

READ NEXT: Suntory Oceania appoints Ashish Gandham as Managing Director

 

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Europe

ON LOCATION: Frankfurt’s art‑led Terminal 3 opens with big retail and F&B push

Image Credit: Fraport Frankfurt Airport’s new Terminal 3 was officially opened today,...

image description image description
The Americas

Heinemann Americas: Cruise sector defined by ‘scale, innovation & rising guest expectations’

Image Credit: Heinemann Americas For Miami-headquartered Heinemann Americas, growth is set to...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Lotte partners with Hechi to boost K-culture engagement

Image Credit: Lotte Duty Free Lotte Duty Free has partnered with Seoul’s official...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Guylian to preview Japanese Matcha Temptations pouch at TFWA Singapore Asia & Pacific
image description
Jägermeister Orange & Teremana take centre stage at TFWA Singapore Asia & Pacific
image description
Lagardère TR launches new food and retail concepts at Düsseldorf Airport Europe
image description
Campari Group GTR introduces The Glen Grant Wanderlust Collection Asia & Pacific
image description
Shiseido TR to spotlight two new launches at TFWA Asia Pacific Asia & Pacific
image description
Airport Dimensions AX26 research signals shift to digital-first focus International
image description
Maurice Hennessy tours Asia for Lunar New Year travel retail partner events Asia & Pacific
image description
TFWA outlines full programme for Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference 2026 Asia & Pacific
image description
Venchi unveils new travel retail collection and refreshed visual identity International
image description
The Shilla Duty Free launches Summer Catch & Win at Singapore Changi Asia & Pacific
right