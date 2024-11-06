The Lost Explorer appoints Sipwell Brands as exclusive GTR distributor

Premium mezcal and tequila brand, The Lost Explorer has appointed SipWell Brands as its exclusive global travel retail distribution partner, as it looks to become a leading artisanal and sustainable agave spirit brand.

Already in both luxury on and off-trade accounts in leading cities and resorts in North America, Mexico, across Europe and the APAC region, The Lost Explorer has three highly-awarded ultra-premium agaves and a new small batch tequila within its assortment.

The brand is now keen to build physical availability and boost visibility in the on-trade and key travel retail hubs and top tier destination airports across the globe.

Sheyan Patel, Chief Commercial Officer, The Lost Explorer said: “There is no doubt people want richer experiences and are increasingly prepared to explore more in terms of craftsmanship and sustainable production. Our goal is to inspire those people to celebrate the earth and live curiously, understanding more of what we can receive from nature, but also return to nature.

The team at SipWell shares our understanding of how international markets are shifting towards the ultra-premium and prestige segments and we are excited to work with them to take our full range to this new channel.”

Founded in 2019, the business already represents a wide range of premium spirits from HINE Cognac and Lind & Lime Gin to Nc’nean, Stauning, FABLE, Isle of Barra, Two Stacks and Kilchoman whiskies.

Andrew Torrance, co-owner of Sipwell Brands said: “These are amongst the most awarded mezcals on the market and adding the high quality crafted tequilas was a fantastic move from an already impressive and sophisticated business.

There are a growing number of spirits explorers enjoying the complex world of mezcals and tequilas and there are also markets where there is still a need for continued education, but we are confident The Lost Explorer team is one of the best exponents of the craft anywhere and so newcomers and aficionados alike will love engaging with these high quality products.”

The Lost Explorer mezcal range is produced by Maestro Mezcalero, Fortino Ramos in the valleys of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Espadín 8 year old, Tobalá 10 year old and Salmiana 12 year old are all handcrafted, double distilled 100% agave with an ABV of 42%.

The small batch Blanco tequila is produced from the volcanic soil of Los Valles in the Mexican tequila region of Jalisco by Maestro Tequilero, Enrique De Colsa Ranero.

The Lost Explorer will release a Reposado tequila in the first half of 2025.

The business focuses on sustainable local production with the goal of empowering sustainable Mexican enterprise and community, protecting artisanal craft, heritage and local biodiversity.

All their products are bottled in recycled crystal glass with 100% natural beeswax seals.

