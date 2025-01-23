The Macallan debuts latest Harmony Collection expression at Changi Airport

The Macallan has unveiled the latest in the Harmony Collection, with two new whisky releases – Harmony Guardian Oak and Harmony Vibrant Oak – as part of the brand’s unique collaboration with Cirque du Soleil.

Harmony Guardian Oak, exclusively created for global travel retail, launched on 15 January 2025 with an activation at Singapore Changi Airport.

This exclusive debut will be followed by pop-ups in Guangzhou International Airport and Shanghai International Airport, further extending the experience to key travel hubs in the Asia Pacific region.

In addition, the launch of Harmony Guardian Oak will be supported by global activations, including high-profile placements in Europe at Frankfurt and London Heathrow airports.

Alongside Harmony Vibrant Oak (available in domestic retail), this launch celebrates The Macallan’s 200-Year Anniversary, in this instance through a collaboration with Cirque du Soleil.

“We’re thrilled to host the global debut of The Macallan Harmony Guardian Oak at Changi Airport. This exclusive launch reflects our commitment to offering travellers exceptional experiences that go beyond the ordinary, bringing together innovation, craftsmanship, and a sense of discovery. As a key gateway for international travellers, we’re proud to work with partners like The Macallan to deliver unique moments that make journeys through Changi truly memorable,” said Chandra Mahtani, Head of Airside Concessions for Changi Airport Group.

Guardian Oak in GTR

Jeff Jeong Soongyu, Managing Director, Lotte Duty Free Singapore, added, “It is a pleasure to collaborate with The Macallan once again, especially for the launch of Harmony Guardian Oak, an exclusive release for travel retail. The Macallan continues to set the standard for luxury and innovation, and we are proud to offer this extraordinary whisky to our customers at Changi Airport. We look forward to many more collaborations that inspire and delight.”

The fourth edition in the Harmony Collection series celebrates The Macallan’s history with oak, which runs through every facet of the single malt Scotch whisky.

Its sherry-seasoned oak casks are the single latest contributor to the quality, distinctive aromas, and flavours, with each cask crafted over a period of five years, delivering up to 80 percent of the flavour and 100 percent of the natural colour.

For this edition of the Harmony Collection, oak chippings – a by-product created while making oak casks for The Macallan were repurposed and used in the presentation box and bottle labels.

Diane Stuart, Whisky Maker at The Macallan said: “Oak plays such an important role in the colour and flavour of The Macallan and bringing it to life through our packaging is incredibly inspirational. Vibrant Oak and Guardian Oak, provided an opportunity to select the casks that deliver the classic characteristics of our two key wood types, sherry seasoned American oak (domestic retail) and sherry seasoned European oak casks (travel retail exclusive), showcasing the differences these wood types deliver.”

The Macallan x Cirque de Soleil

The releases are linked to The Macallan’s collaboration with Cirque du Soleil, which began with the debut of Cirque du Soleil SPIRIT, a nature-inspired experience that premiered earlier this year at The Macallan Estate in Speyside.

Highlighting the importance of the connection to nature for The Macallan, Cirque du Soleil SPIRIT told the story of The Macallan’s history, Scottish culture and the Highlands. culminating in an audience interactive tasting experience around an oak tree.

The outer pack for Harmony Guardian Oak features an illustration of Davonna, a key figure from Cirque du Soleil SPIRIT, depicted within the branches of a European oak tree.

The latter symbolises the whisky maturing in sherry-seasoned European oak casks. The vibrant purple hues represent Davonna’s character, symbolising wisdom and maturity.

Jeremy Speirs, Regional Managing Director – Global Travel Retail, Edrington, commented: “Harmony Guardian Oak bridges the art of whisky-making and the creativity of performing arts, offering an extraordinary travel retail exclusive that reflects The Macallan’s rich history and bold vision for the future.

Launching with a world-first activation at Changi Airport, this release invites global travellers to connect with The Macallan’s craftsmanship and its deep reverence for nature through a unique and high-profile collaboration with the world-famous Cirque du Soleil. This launch puts a fitting exclamation point on a year of anniversary celebrations which has seen us deliver meaningful and unforgettable moments for whisky enthusiasts and collectors alike.”

The three previous Harmony Collection releases include a series of collaborations – the first brought to life the long standing partnership with Spain’s Roca brothers bringing together the flavours of chocolate and whisky; the second a sensorial journey through the wonderful world of coffee, drawing on the skill and expertise of five experts; and the third, a collaboration with Stella and Mary McCartney celebrating the lands of Scotland.

