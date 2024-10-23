The Macallan embarks on a journey through history with new whiskies

The Macallan Time : Space Collection houses two distinct whiskies, one of which is the oldest whisky released by The Macallan at 84 Years Old, as well as the first release from its new distillery, distilled in 2018.

The first whisky is T ime : Space, a dual chamber vessel that includes the oldest whisky released by The Macallan at 84 Years Old, as well as a second single malt that marks the first from the brand’s new distillery; only 200 have been made.

–

The single malt Scotch whisky brand will also launch Time : Space Mastery , which pays tribute to past whisky masters through a diverse inventory of the most exceptional oak casks.

Time : Space Mastery, is a single malt with layers of complexity that embraces 200 years of history, which took inspiration from past whisky masters and the variety of 14 different cask types available to create layers of complexity with incredible depth of aroma, texture and flavour.

The vessel has been designed with two chambers to hold each of the whiskies – housed in the outer chamber is the 1940 vintage, representing the past.

Two casks meticulously hand selected – a first fill American Oak Butt and second fill European Oak Butt – both seasoned with sherry in Jerez de la Frontera and matured peacefully surrounded by nature in Speyside, Scotland.

Bottled at 43.6% ABV, 84 years of maturation has produced rich natural colour, exceptional depth and richness and full, long-lasting flavour unique to this rare, aged single malt Scotch whisky.

Global campaign

The launch will be amplified in travel retail through pop-ups at major international hubs, including Guangzhou International, London Heathrow, Paris CDG and LAX as well as OOH advertising at six key locations.

An extensive OOH display advertising program will also raise awareness and drive footfall at a number of high–profile travel retail locations.

Jeremy Speirs, Regional Managing Director at Edrington Global Travel Retail, commented: “For launches as captivating and ambitious as The Macallan Time : Space collection, global travel retail is the perfect platform for engaging with global consumers and telling the stories that lie behind these products.

Through a strong pop-up program and a widespread media campaign, we’re looking to leverage the rich content and create lasting impressions with shoppers in our channel, while continuing to elevate The Macallan’s positioning.”

The language of film

The Macallan will also lead with two hero films that take audiences on a journey through a spiky world where time flows and nature protects what is most precious.

The films follow two distinct stories, yet both highlight The Macallan’s intrinsic connection to nature through different characters, animals and plants.

The visual language of this world has been translated into a pop-up design which will be rolled out at eight key airport locations – Guangzhou International, LAX, London Heathrow, Paris CDG, Shanghai Pudong, Doha International, JFK and Singapore Changi.

Central to the shopper journey is an immersive Virtual Reality experience – The Heart of the Spirit – which is delivered through a state of the art headset. The concept features poetry and illustrations by award-winning Scottish novelist Jenni Fagan and celebrated Spanish artist Javi Aznarez.

The shopper journey is enriched through an Augmented Reality (AR) touchpoint, which allows guests to access a wealth of information and storytelling through their own devices, while also encouraging sign-ups to The Macallan Society.

The pop-ups feature a ‘Discover Your Expression’ tool, which uses touchscreen technology to take shoppers on a journey of discovery, matching their own personal preferences and tastes to different bottlings of The Macallan.

The Macallan’s Time : Space is available to purchase through invitation from The Macallan in global travel retail exclusively at The Macallan Boutiques, with price available upon application.

