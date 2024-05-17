The Rock’s Teremana Tequila breaks into GTR with Jägermeister

Teremana Tequila, the small-batch, 100% blue Weber agave Tequila co-owned by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, has entered the global travel retail channel through a distribution partnership with Mast Jägermeister.

The move will “disrupt the Tequila category” in the channel, according to the brand. All three expressions, Blanco, Reposado and Añejo, will be available, with activities kicking off at New York JFK Terminal 4 through an eight-week partnership with DFS Group.

Teremana launched three years ago and according to IWSC data became the fastest-growing premium spirits brand in the US in 2023.

The Tequila is made at Destilería Teremana de Agave (NOM 1613) in the Jalisco Highlands. Its name loosely translates to mean ‘spirit of the earth’ from the Latin word ‘terra’, as well as the Polynesian term ‘mana’, a powerful force that inspires positivity.

Throughout 2024, activations will land across the US, Europe and Asia Pacific to “inspire, educate and transform” consumers with a ‘Share the Mana’ campaign.

A waxwork figure of Dwayne Johnson from Madame Tussauds is also on tour, and is set to make surprise appearances at selected airports.

In-airport displays will also feature large blue agave plants in copper pots, a reflection of the pot still used in production. Digital videos will be utilised to share the brand story.

An interactive element encourages passengers to share their own stories of gratitude for display on a screen. All those that participate will have the chance to win a prize. All those who make a purchase will receive a free Teremana Share the Mana tote bag.

All three expressions will be available to taste. Blanco is presented in a refreshing Grapefruit Highball with grapefruit soda, while Reposado and Añejo will be sampled neat.

Share the Mana launches with DFS first at New York JFK Terminal 4 over an eight-week period. During the activation, it is expected the brand will reach 6.7 million passengers, including 1.1 million international departures. The launch is supported by digital advertising and social channels.

More US activations with DFS are planned for Los Angeles, Hawaii and San Francisco.

The Rock: Teremana launch a ‘privilege’

“To now be able to Share the Mana with more parts of the world is a privilege,” said Dwayne Johnson. “Launching Teremana in global travel retail is a new chapter for us in creating this legacy brand I envisioned.”

Daniel Licari, DFS Global Senior Director, Merchandising, Spirits Wine Tobacco and Food, added: “It is truly remarkable to witness the launch of Teremana in Travel Retail in collaboration with DFS, across major North American airports, such as Los Angeles, San Francisco and JFK.

“DFS has eagerly awaited the availability of Teremana and thanks to our strong partnership with Jägermeister, this launch is turning an eagerly anticipated arrival into reality.

“Tequila, as a sub-category within the spirits industry, has experienced unprecedented growth and with the introduction of Teremana, our already exceptional Tequila collection will be elevated to new heights, solidifying our position as market leaders.”

Stephanie Cleary, Mast Jägermeister Marketing Director Global Travel Retail, commented: “Global travel retail is a lighthouse channel in the international expansion of Teremana and the key channel to build the brand.

“This simultaneous launch in airports with the highest number of travellers across so many different markets is a first in the Tequila category.

“Our unique activation features our founder, Dwayne Johnson, at the forefront and will draw shoppers and selfie fans to explore Teremana, our exciting new Tequila.”

Mast Jägermeister announced back in March that it had added Teremana to its GTR distribution portfolio.