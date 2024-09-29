Thélios to present wide selection of leading eyewear brands at TFWA Cannes

Thélios is set to present a selection from its luxury Maisons and proprietary brands, available for the GTR market, ahead of the upcoming TFWA World Exhibition & Conference.

Founded in 2017, Thélios is the in-house eyewear company of LVMH, and will present key eyewear collections from its Maisons portfolio including: Dior; Fendi; Bulgari; Givenchy; Loewe; Kenzo; Fred; and TAG Heuer, plus its newest offers from its proprietary brands Vuarnet and Barton Perreira.

“Thélios is committed to elevate the luxury eyewear category every step of the way. Global travel retail is a key channel for us and the perfect environment for us to showcase our products and innovative visual merchandising concepts.

We are delighted to be back in Cannes reveal our latest luxury Maisons’ eyewear collections for travel retail partners. We look forward to meeting our valued partners and making new connections in this very special 40th anniversary for the TFWA event in Cannes,” said Alessandro Eucaliptus, Head of GTR for Thélios.

For Dior, the Very Dior and CD Diamond styles will be on display. Very Dior was presented for the first time during the Dior Fall-Winter 2024-25 Womenswear show in Paris.

For Fendi, Thélios is bringing First Crystal, which features an ultra-light rimless cat-eye shape, and Diagonal, an ode to the signature Diagonal design featured in the Maison’s accessories line.

A new addition to the Celine family, the Celine Triomphe, is vintage-inspired and trend-driven, boasting a metal Triomphe logo on the temples, adapted from the archives of the Maison by Hedi Slimane.

Further styles to be shown include: the Givenchy Giv Cut Metal, a new addition to the Giv Cut Metal eyewear family introduced with the Fall-Winter 23 Collection; the Loewe

Anagram, a fashion-forward reinterpretation of the rectangular mask style; the Stella 2001, a new oversized interpretation of the original cat-eye shape; the Kenzo Wave in a classic pantos style; Bulgari’s Serpenti Forever; the Manille & Cable from Fred; Vuarnet’s Legend 02; and Barton Perreira’s Norton.

