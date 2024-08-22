Time Products announces new International Key Account Manager

Time Products (UK) has revealed that Louise Stevenson has joined its travel retail team as International Key Account Manager, effective 31 July.

Stevenson will focus on Sekonda’s growing cruise and ferry business, with the expansion of existing accounts and a number of potential new partners promising increased presence for the brand across the sector in 2024 and beyond.

“I am delighted to be joining Sekonda’s international team and returning to the exciting travel retail landscape at this time of focus on international growth,” said Stevenson.

“I look forward to working closely with our cruise and ferry partners to give passengers every opportunity to engage with the strong range of Sekonda products they will find on board.”

Stevenson brings a wealth of travel retail and jewellery experience to the table, having previously worked at Buckley Jewellery where she worked with many leading cruise and ferry retailers and operators.

“We’re delighted to welcome Louise to the team,” said Myalee Sofield, Time Products UK Head of International Sales.

“Our travel retail business is growing fast, buoyed by the rapid expansion of the cruise and ferry market. Louise’s experience and contacts in this sector will definitely help us to maximise the opportunities that are out there.”

