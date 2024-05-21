Tom Hardy revealed as new face of Jo Malone Cypress & Grapevine scent

Jo Malone London has unveiled British actor and producer Tom Hardy as its latest brand ambassador, starring as the face of its Cypress & Grapevine Cologne Intense.

Hardy fronts the fragrance’s new campaign, which centres around London at nightfall. The campaign film, called ‘The Exceptional and The Contradictory’ was written by his father Chips, and directed by Edward Berger and cinematographer James Friend.

Said to be a long-time favourite of Hardy, Cypress & Grapevine Cologne is a fresh, woody composition that blends notes of cypress and grapevine with amber.

“Tom is undeniably a huge talent,” noted Jo Malone London Senior Vice President Global General Manger Jo Dancey. “He is intelligent, compassionate, generous and thoughtful. But it was his willingness to be involved beyond being just a face of a campaign that really struck us. This is a true partnership that celebrates both the roots of Jo Malone London and Tom’s hometown.”

She added: “We have come together as creatives to challenge the perception of fragrance advertising, alongside having a real affinity with our shared values of mental health, continuing to spotlight the importance of taking the conversation further. It is a true privilege to have Tom as part of the Jo Malone London family.”

“It has been a privilege and great joy to collaborate with Jo Malone London on this campaign,” commented Hardy. “What started as a shared connection and passion over similar philanthropic pursuits has since evolved into a wonderfully rewarding creative partnership, rooted in a shared commitment to making a long-term positive impact.

“It was a wonderful experience to work alongside such a brilliant team, helping to create a film that not only challenged us to visualise fragrance in new ways but was also evocative of the London we love – a city that embodies the exceptional and the contradictory in all its brilliance.”

