Image Credit: Toschi Vignola

Italian company Toschi Vignola has been named a finalist in the 2026 Global Travel Retail Awards, for its Dubai Inspired Chocolate Cream Liqueur, which has been shortlisted in the Best Spirits Product category.

Inspired by one of the most talked-about global dessert trends of recent years, Dubai Inspired Chocolate Cream Liqueur combines pistachio and chocolate within a lactose-free vegan recipe. It can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in cocktails and dessert drinks.

The Global Travel Retail Awards are widely recognised as the duty free and travel retail industry’s only consumer-voted awards programme, celebrating products and initiatives that genuinely resonate with travellers.

What makes the awards particularly significant is their shopper-led judging process. Entries are evaluated by 5,000 international travellers independently sourced through travel market research agency m1nd-set’s qualified database, with every participant having travelled through an airport within the previous six months.

Consumer voting accounts for 80% of the overall score, while the remaining 20% is determined by a panel of travel influencers who assess products firsthand during a dedicated judging event. The awards ceremony will take place on 29 September, at the Hôtel Martinez in Cannes, during the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference.

“We are extremely proud to be named a finalist in an award programme where the voice of the consumer plays such a central role,” commented Toschi Vignola CEO Stefano Toschi. “For us, this recognition is particularly valuable because it reflects the preferences of real international travellers.”

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