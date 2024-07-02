TR Confidence Tracker Q2 2024 flash poll now live – take part today!

In Q1 2024, global travel retail (GTR) industry optimism levels rose among respondents to the TR Confidence Tracker flash poll, but has the trend continued and has faith in business performance grown or shrunk during the second quarter of the year?

You can help fellow duty free and travel retail (DF&TR) executives to keep track of industry sentiment by sharing your views in the TR Confidence Tracker Q2 2024 flash poll, sponsored by Suntory Global Spirits.

It’s quick and easy to take part via our online survey portal – simply click the button below. Plus, you can take part anonymously, if you wish.

As mentioned, the latest flash poll showed that GTR optimism levels among respondents was on the up in Q1 2024, with almost 86% feeling optimistic about the industry, demonstrating a bounce back following confidence levels slipping 17 percentage points over the course of 2023.

However, despite the uptick in general industry optimism levels, respondents’ faith in their business performance in the channel in 2024 remained slightly subdued compared to the first three quarters of 2023.

Now, in what has been a busy quarter for travel retail, with a flurry of financial results released and a busy calendar of industry events, the TR Confidence Tracker for Q2 2024 will provide a snapshot of how sentiment levels have evolved over the past three months.

Please take part today and make your voice heard.

The flash poll is open until Friday 12 June 2024. The results will be published in the TRBusiness August/September 2024 issue (we encourage you to bookmark the results as a reference tool).

Why take part?

Your input will give DF&TR executives around the world a glimpse of industry optimism levels which, in turn, can help to inform decision-making.

All those who take part will receive the results direct to their inbox.

You’ll also have the chance to be featured in our editorial coverage, by sharing your comments on the dynamics and various influencing factors that have impacted on your business, and have affected your outlook for the next 12 months.

About the TR Confidence Tracker

The Travel Retail (TR) Confidence Tracker launched at the beginning of 2023 to monitor confidence levels among DF&TR stakeholders, for the benefit of the industry as a whole.

The quarterly tracker provides a vital snapshot of how optimism levels among respondents track throughout the year to help stakeholders at all levels stay abreast of industry sentiment.

To date, leading stakeholders that have taken part include Erin Lillis, Travel Retail Director APAC, Lacoste; TFWA President Erik Juul-Mortensen; Abdulla Shihan, Senior Buyer and Merchandiser, Maldives Airports Company Limited (Maldives Duty Free); Anita Visvanath, Senior Category Manager, Retail inMotion, Steven Candries, Export & TR Director, Chocdecor/Belfine; Sven Adriaenssens, Senior Channel Manager TR&DF, Guylian; Robert Robertaccio, SVP, Global & Travel Retail Sales, E. Gluck Corp; Andreas Reckart, Head of Travel Retail, Ricola; Kreol Arakulath, Executive Director, Kreol Group; Jim Jobber, Owner, JES Travel Retail Consultancy – and many more.

TRBusiness greatly appreciates your input into this industry barometer and would like to thank you in advance for your expert opinion.

We’re looking forward to analysing your responses and presenting the latest findings to the industry.

