TR Confidence Tracker Q3 2024 flash poll now live – take part today!

How did your confidence levels fare in the global travel retail (GTR) industry and the fortunes of your business in the channel in the third quarter of the year?

Air your views in the Travel Retail (TR) Confidence Tracker flash poll for Q3 2024, sponsored by Suntory Global Spirits, and you can help fellow duty free and travel retail (DF&TR) executives to keep track of industry sentiment.

It’s quick and easy to take part via our online survey portal – simply click the ‘take part’ button below. And remember, you can take part anonymously, if you wish.

The flash poll for Q2 2024 showed that optimism levels among respondents hit their lowest levels to date. Just half of those who took part reported feeling very or quite optimistic about the global travel retail industry over the next 12 months, compared to 85.71% during the first quarter of the year, representing a sizeable 35.71 percentage point drop.

Although within this, the share of respondents who were very optimistic grew by 12.36 percentage points (compared to the previous quarter), there was a notable increase in the slice of those holding a neutral viewpoint (28.12% compared to 9.52% in Q1 2024).

Pessimistic feeling was also more prominent, comprising a 21% share of voice.

How respondents felt about their organisation’s performance in GTR over the next 12 months painted a similar picture.

Now, as we enter the final furlong of the year, the TR Confidence Tracker for Q3 2024 will provide a vital snapshot of how sentiment levels have continued to evolve over the past three months.

Please take part today and make your voice heard.

The flash poll is open until Friday 18 October 2024. The results will be published in the TRBusiness November/December 2024 magazine/ezine and online at TRBusiness.com.

Why take part?

Your input will provide DF&TR executives around the world with a glimpse of industry optimism levels which, in turn, can help to inform decision-making and aid stakeholders in navigating market dynamics.

All those who take part will receive the results direct to their inbox.

You’ll also have the chance to be featured in our editorial coverage by sharing your comments on the dynamics and influencing factors that have impacted your business and shaped your outlook.

About the TR Confidence Tracker

TRBusiness launched the TR Confidence Tracker at the beginning of 2023 to help the DF&TR industry track optimism levels at quarterly intervals, to help stakeholders at all levels stay abreast of industry sentiment.

The quarterly flash poll monitors two key indicators: how optimistic DF&TR stakeholders are feeling about the GTR industry and their organisation’s performance in travel retail over the next 12 months.

It takes just five minutes for respondents to share their views via the online portal. There’s the option to take part anonymously or go on-the-record and provide supporting comments.

The results are available via TRBusiness magazine, TRBusiness.com, and our social media channels.

By taking part, you will be helping to provide the DF&TR industry with a vital barometer of sentiment to draw upon and refer to throughout the year.

To date, leading stakeholders that have taken part include Erin Lillis, Travel Retail Director APAC, Lacoste; TFWA President Erik Juul-Mortensen; Nina Kristin Gür, VP Retail Key Account Management, Fraport AG; Abdulla Shihan, Senior Buyer and Merchandiser, Maldives Airports Company Limited (Maldives Duty Free); Anita Visvanath, Senior Category Manager, Retail inMotion, Steven Candries, Export & TR Director, Chocdecor/Belfine; Sven Adriaenssens, Senior Channel Manager TR&DF, Guylian; Robert Robertaccio, SVP, Global & Travel Retail Sales, E. Gluck Corp; Andreas Reckart, Head of Travel Retail, Ricola; Kreol Arakulath, Executive Director, Kreol Group; Jim Jobber, Owner, JES Travel Retail Consultancy; Anson Bailey, Head of Consumer & Retail, Asia Pacific, KPMG – and many more.

TRBusiness greatly appreciates your input into this industry barometer and would like to thank you in advance for your participation.

We’re looking forward to analysing your responses and presenting the latest findings to the industry.

READ MORE: Optimism levels tumble Q2 TR Confidence Tracker

READ MORE: Optimism getting back on track in Q1 yet faith in business performance stalls