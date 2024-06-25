TR Consumer Forum 2024 highlights reel

More than 230 duty free and travel retail stakeholders convened in Dubai from 3-5 June to exchange ideas, network and put the consumer first for the TR Consumer Forum 2024.

The fourth annual edition of the DF&TR industry’s touring consumer-centric forum, took place at Jumeirah Creekside Hotel, with Dubai Duty Free as the Host Sponsor.

This brilliant highlights reel – the first in our dedicated video series – captures some of the very best moments shared by delegates.

From insight packed conference sessions that inspired a highly-engaged audience, to discovering the exhibition showcase partners in the networking and coffee lounge, and enjoying star-studded and entertainment driven social events – the Forum delivered an exciting and highly valuable two-and-a-half day programme.

“I am absolutely thrilled that the Forum has come to Dubai, I have been attending the Forum for several years and I have always felt that the emphasis on the consumer and the insights that it brings would be very valuable for the extended management team at Dubai Duty Free – and for the partners who help us grow and succeed in our business,” said Ramesh Cidambi, Managing Director, Dubai Duty Free.

The sentiment was echoed by moderator John Rimmer, Director of JCR Consulting: “The consumer has to be at heart of everything that happens in the duty free and travel retail industry and exchanging the latest insights on what consumers think, how they are behaving, how they are spending, and what their perceptions are of the travel experience – it can only help us to do better as an industry and I think it’s really important that we do put the consumer at the heart of everything.”

TRBusiness has received excellent feedback from delegates, which will be featured on our website soon.

“It’s a privilege that we are producing this wonderful event for the industry,” said Nigel Hardy, Co-Owner and Joint CEO, TRBusiness. “Our mantra has always been ‘helping the industry grow’ and we believe that we are doing exactly that with the TR Consumer Forum. And of course it has been a true pleasure to be working with Dubai Duty Free, our Host Sponsor for this event.”

We hope you enjoy the video.





Find out more at www.travelretailconsumerforum.com

READ MORE: TR Consumer Forum 2024: Digital and Direct

READ MORE: TRCF 2024: Reinventing premium and luxury in GTR

READ MORE: TR Consumer Forum 2024: Unlocking the new Chinese travel retail shopper