TR Consumer Forum 2024 photo gallery now live

The TR Consumer Forum 2024 was packed with memorable moments, from the very first networking coffee to the closing remarks.

The event, which took place from 3-5 June in Dubai supported by Dubai Duty Free as Host Sponsor, attracted more than 230 delegates for two-and-half days of knowledge sharing and networking at Jumeirah Creekside Hotel.

There are too many great moments to mention, but the photo gallery below captures some of the best.

Please do feel free to download and share your favourites on LinkedIn, using the hashtag #TRConsumerForum and tagging TRBusiness.

Enjoy!