TR Consumer Forum 2025: Ticket sales now open

TRBusiness is thrilled to announce that DF&TR stakeholders can now book their tickets to the TR Consumer Forum in Amsterdam and take full advantage of the early bird rate of £699, available until 3 May.

This limited-time-only rate will not be extended, so be sure to seize the chance to attend the DF&TR industry’s only entirely consumer-centric conference at this special rate.

From 4 May, the standard ticket pricing of £899 will apply. Tickets will be available to purchase until 27 May.

As previously announced, The TR Consumer Forum 2025 is taking place from 2-4 June at the Amsterdam Congress Centre at Park Inn by Radisson Amsterdam City West.

TRBusiness has secured a special delegate room rate at the hotel venue, with rates from €149 per night, including breakfast buffet.

Once officially registered, you will receive a link to book your hotel room within your confirmation email.

Availability is limited, so we recommend that you secure your room at the special rate as soon as possible.

“We are delighted to announce that ticket sales are now open for the 2025 TR Consumer Forum,” said Nigel Hardy and Janice Hook, Co-Owners and joint CEOs of TRBusiness.

“Thank you to all those who have pre-registered for the event. We look forward to welcoming even more of you over the coming weeks and months.”

The fifth edition of this Forum is giving rise to an even more interactive two-and-a-half day programme of knowledge sharing and networking.

As is customary, the conference sessions will be kick-started by exclusively curated consumer insights from data partner m1nd-set, worth six figures in value (if independently commissioned).

An update on this year’s high-profile keynote speakers, session topics – including a session run by Gen Z – and an expanded moderator lineup are being revealed shortly.

The Forum attracts a key roster of leading retailers, operators, brands and other partners.

The 2024 edition in Dubai, brought to life with host sponsor Dubai Duty Free, attracted executives from ARI, APTRA, Africa Travel Retail, Avolta, Blackjack, Budapest Airport, Cyprus Duty Free, Düsseldorf Airport, Fraport, Hermes Airports, Gebr. Heinemann, IGL Duty Free, Kreol, Lagardère Travel Retail, London Luton Airport, MEADFA, Newmark, Qatar Duty Free and Vienna Airport – to name just a few – in addition to a host of leading suppliers.

TRBusiness would like to thank esteemed event sponsors William Grant & Sons, Mondelez WTR, Bluedog Group, Oettinger Davidoff, Newmark, Nestlé ITR and Walker’s for their valued support.

Please contact [email protected] for sponsorship opportunities. To find out more, please visit www.TRConsumerForum.com.

