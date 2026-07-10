TR Consumer Forum: Conference photo gallery for Friday 3 July

Image Credit: TR Consumer Forum 2026

VIEW, SHARE & DOWNLOAD: The second and final full day of the consumer-centric TR Consumer Forum in Geneva (Friday 3 July) provided a packed day of knowledge-sharing featuring a keynote address by The Customer Whisperer Kate Hardcastle MBE, four discursive panel sessions, two inspirational talks punctuated with quality networking and a prize draw.

Hardcastle opened the day’s proceedings by bringing her extensive retail knowledge to the travel retail sphere to highlight how operators and brands can increase profit, strengthen resilience, build trust and accelerate meaningful green progress through a more consumer-centric strategy.

The TR Sustainability Hub initiative, ‘ESG Investment: Does Sustainability Drive Revenue or Loyalty?’ saw executives from Kreol Group, the Eco Beauty Store Association and Babor Beauty Group weigh in on turning purpose-driven action into tangible commercial results.

The European travel ecosystem, and how passenger purchase motivations, preferences, and channel behaviours are shifting, was in the spotlight just before lunch with ETRC, Fraport AG, Baltona and PMI GTR lending their insights on the topic in a session moderated by John Rimmer.

Anna Somogyi, Marketing Director, Mondelēz World Travel Retail made waves in the ‘From Traffic to Transaction: Driving Conversion and Spend Under Pressure’ session with an impactful case study of a viral video, alongside panellists from JCDecaux UK Budapest Airport and DHOW Marcom Agency who looked at the key factors that convert browsers into buyers.

A future-forward finale to the conference featured Thomas Henningsen, Partner at Blueprint digging into the ‘inconvenient predictions’ the travel retail industry may need to confront before it risks losing relevance; Lennard Niemann, Managing Director of Gharage Ventures shared his view on how best to adapt to behavioural changes with smart solutions; and a four-strong panel gave their outlook on what travel retail may look like in 2030 – including what shoppers will no longer tolerate.

As is customary, all the panel session discussions were sparked by in-depth m1nd-set data curated exclusively for TR Consumer Forum delegates.

See below for a selection of the best shots…

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See more photos: TR Consumer Forum: Photo gallery for the Evening Networking Event

See more photos: TR Consumer Forum: Conference photo gallery for Thursday 2 July

See more photos: Snapshots from the 2026 TR Consumer Forum Welcome Cocktail

To find out more about the TR Consumer Forum, please visit TRConsumerForum.com. Please click here to register your interest for the 2027 edition.