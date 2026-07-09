TR Consumer Forum: Conference photo gallery for Thursday 2 July

Image Credit: TR Consumer Forum 2026

VIEW, SHARE & DOWNLOAD: The first full day of the consumer-centric TR Consumer Forum in Geneva (Thursday 2 July) gave rise to a compelling dual keynote from IATA and m1nd-set, four stimulating panel sessions, and an inspiring Over To You – Live talk by Travel Blue.

The knowledge sharing began with a data-packed air traffic masterclass by Maja Marciniak, Senior Economist Policy Analysis IATA, followed by a state-of-the-industry address by Peter Mohn, CEO & Owner, m1nd-set.

Next, Marc Heinicke, AD Travel and Tourism Economic BI, CP&S-BIS-Business Intelligence Solutions, IATA joined Mohn and TRBusiness’ Faye Bartle on the stage for a fireside chat about the importance of quality air traffic data and how it can be best utilised to power mid- and long-term business planning in travel retail.

The session titled ‘Navigating the Commercial Journey: Passenger Choices Between Food & Beverage and Retail in Airports’ saw a six strong panel take to the stage with speakers from Avolta, Geneva Airport, Pernod Ricard GTR, SSP and Areas discussing. how to navigate dual visits to retail and F&B.

‘The Asia Traveller Reset: Who’s Moving, Who’s Spending, What’s Changing’, moderated by John Rimmer, took a detailed look at the evolving dynamics of international and domestic travellers in the region.

After lunch, the ‘Premiumisation versus Value-Seeking: The Polarisation of the Travel Retail Consumer’ panel explored the growing divergence between travellers who trade up and those who actively seek value, with speakers from Heathrow, Lagardère Travel Retail, Oettinger Davidoff AG and USP.

Finally, the all-women ‘The Maritime Marketplace: From Products to Experiences – Driving Conversion at Sea’ exchange relayed candid views on creating experience-led retail journeys that drive repeat engagement, dwell time and spend throughout the cruise voyage, with speakers from Harding+, Raconteur , YV Global and consultant Suzanne Mahoney.

There was plenty of quality networking in-between with coffee breaks sponsored by Walker’s Shortbread and Mondelēz WTR, pls prize draws courtesy of GLAS and Travel Blue.

We hope you enjoy the photos!

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See more photos: Snapshots from the 2026 TR Consumer Forum Welcome Cocktail

To find out more about the TR Consumer Forum, please visit TRConsumerForum.com. Please click here to register your interest for the 2027 edition.