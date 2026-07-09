TR Consumer Forum: Photo gallery for the Evening Networking Event

By Faye Bartle |

– TRBusiness

VIEW, SHARE & DOWNLOAD: This year’s Evening Networking Event for the TR Consumer Forum in Geneva took place at CERN Science Gateway campus – a landmark venue located at the heart of the world’s largest particle physics Laboratory.

Delegates took the chance to discuss the day’s knowledge sharing sessions and mingle with DF&TR stakeholders from around the world while enjoying a selection of sips in the lower foyer, including glasses charged with sparkling courtesy of Henkell Freixenet.

They could also take a guided tour of the exhibition and be wowed by the mentalist circulating the room.

Later that evening, guests were ushered to the auditorium where opera singing waiters delivered a rousing performance, followed by an all-start singing act.

Please see the photo gallery below, which captures the energy of the evening…

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See more photos: Snapshots from the 2026 TR Consumer Forum Welcome Cocktail

See more photos: Snapshots from the 2026 TR Consumer Forum Welcome Cocktail

To find out more about the TR Consumer Forum, please visit TRConsumerForum.com. Please click here to register your interest for the 2027 edition.

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