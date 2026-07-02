Heinicke emphasised his confidence in the value of data and noted: “We are making a bet that this combined intelligence—predicting not just who is traveling but what they want—is the only way to avoid extremely expensive, intuition-based mistakes in store design, category management, and capital investment.”
Echoing Heinicke’s belief that “more data means more quality” and that data is the foundation for everything that follows, Mohn commented: “Building or investing based on intuition is a very dangerous thing to do… mistakes can be very expensive!”
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