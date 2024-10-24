Kellanova GTR is joining forces with TRBusiness as a Silver Sponsor for the upcoming TR Sustainability Week, which is taking place from 2-6 December 2024.

The snacks-led powerhouse achieved net sales of $13 billion in 2023, powered by brands including Pringles, Cheez-It, Pop-Tarts, Kellogg’s Rice Krispies Treats, Special K and Coco Pops.

Kellanova GTR is utilising its influence to promote sustainable and equitable food access, with a goal to create ‘Better Days’ for four billion people by the end of 2030 (from a 2015 baseline).

Jeanne Reijnders, KAM Global Travel Retail Duty Free, Kellogg’s Benelux, explains why partnering with TR Sustainability Week is a key way to help drive discussion around the ways in which the global travel retail community is making a difference.

“At Kellanova GTR, we are proud to partner with TR Sustainability Week as a Silver Partner because this event is a platform for advancing conversations around sustainability within the DF&TR industry,” she commented.

“It brings together global leaders, innovators, and stakeholders who share the goal of driving positive environmental and social impact. Being part of this event underscores our commitment to fostering sustainability across our business and helping shape a more sustainable future for all.

“In 2024, we’ve made significant strides in our sustainability efforts. We’ve expanded our collaboration with food banks, fighting hunger while also reducing food waste, and rolled out innovative packaging solutions like our paper can, which reduces plastic usage.

“Additionally, we continue to focus on reducing water consumption and CO2 emissions throughout our supply chain, reflecting our commitment to a more sustainable operational footprint.”

She continued: “Looking ahead to the future, our key sustainability goals include reaching 100% reusable, recyclable, or compostable packaging, further reducing our environmental impact, and expanding inclusive initiatives like Navilens, which makes our packaging more accessible to the visually impaired.

“These ambitions align with our overarching mission to create a positive, lasting impact on both people and the planet.”

TR Sustainability Week is the duty free and travel retail industry’s only event entirely dedicated to sustainability.

Now in its fourth year, the digital event will feature live educational-led webinars broadcast on two dedicated days, enhanced by a roster of exclusive interviews features, news and analysis available throughout the week.

It will also feature the popular Sustainability Pitch programme, which sees entrants putting their eco-conscious products, brands and initiatives under the scrutiny of an esteemed panel of sustainability guardians for chance to be awarded ‘Hero’ or ‘Trailblazer’ status.

Please do register your interest today via the button above.

To find out more, please visit www.travelretailsustainabilityweek.com.

READ MORE: TR Sustainability Week: Ferrero bolsters lineup as Headline Sponsor

READ MORE: Rémy Cointreau joins TR Sustainability Week 2024 as Silver Partner

READ MORE: TR Sustainability Week: Suntory Global Spirits joins as Headline Sponsor

READ MORE: TR Sustainability Week to return in December