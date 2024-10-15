TRBusiness is delighted to announce that premium spirits powerhouse Suntory Global Spirits has joined TR Sustainability Week 2024 as a Headline Sponsor.

The fourth annual edition of the duty free and travel retail industry’s only event that is entirely dedicated to sustainability is taking place from 2-6 December 2024 online at TRBusiness.com.

Educational-led webinars on two dedicated days will accompany a compendium of rich digital content available throughout the week.

This includes the Sustainability Pitch programme, which offers entrants a unique platform to put their eco-conscious products, brands and initiatives to the scrutiny of an esteemed panel of sustainability guardians.

“We want to be admired not only for the brands we build, but also for the positive impact we have on the world around us. It therefore makes perfect sense for us to support the 2024 TR Sustainability Week as Headline Sponsor,” said Ashish Gandham, Managing Director Global Travel Retail, Suntory Global Spirits. “We were proud to be associated with this event’s inaugural edition, back in 2021.

“Three years on, the need for this knowledge-sharing forum is greater than ever, as the industry strives to improve and accelerate its sustainability strategies,” continued Gandham, who also highlighted Suntory’s proven commitment to operating as a responsible business which actively contributes to a more sustainable and equitable future.

These tangible strides have included: major reductions in water usage and emissions from its operations; an increase in the use of recyclable packaging; initiatives that focus on tree-planting and regenerative agriculture; plus much more.

Gandham noted: “We have made significant strides in reducing water usage and carbon emissions from our operations, including using 48% less water in our operations since 2015, nearing our target of 50% by 2030.

“We have planted hundreds of thousands of trees, and regenerative agriculture practices are now implemented on more than 17% of the land used to produce the crops and ingredients that make our products.

“We have also made progress in providing on-pack macro-nutritional and alcohol-content information, including using QR codes.”

Further efforts on this front have also focused on the internal makeup of the company and its ESG values, especially the curation of a diverse and equitable workforce: “We have improved the diversity of our workforce, and had thousands of employees take part in our volunteering programme,” said Gandham, adding: “In 2023 we have made excellent progress against our sustainability strategy and commitments, which will continue in the year ahead. This progress applies to both domestic and travel retail markets.”

These actions occur within the framework of Suntory’s ‘Proof Positive’ sustainability strategy, geared towards elevating the company to becoming the ‘World’s Most Admired Premium Spirits Company’, and becoming an industry leader in sustainable change.

“Our Proof Positive sustainability strategy allows us implement the necessary changes this requires, and play our part on many different levels, to bring about a positive impact on the planet, in our communities – and for our travel retail consumers,” added Gandham.

Looking forward to the virtual event in December, Gandham said: “GTR stakeholders must act collaboratively – because we all share responsibility for protecting our environment. We look forward to sharing our policies and best practices, and to learning from our industry peers.”

To find out more about TR Sustainability Week 2024, please visit www.travelretailsustainabilityweek.com.

READ MORE: TR Sustainability Week to return in December