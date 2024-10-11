TravConsult has teamed up with online training and business solutions specialist Etrainu to roll out cross-cultural training courses tailored for professionals in the aviation, tourism and related retail arenas.

Covering Asian markets including China, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam, the bespoke courses are designed to equip industry teams with the essential skills and cultural intelligence needed to connect with, welcome and convert sales to their globe-trotting Asian customers.

As help as helping teams to refine their cultural awareness, the education sessions arm participants with ‘actionable insights to elevate guest experiences and maximise commercial opportunities’.

Accessible via TravConsult’s Learning Management System, the courses offer on-demand, flexible training for easy access and to help minimise operational disruptions.

“Partnering with TravConsult allows us to support a world-class organisation in reaching a wider audience, enhancing our tourism sector, and creating unforgettable guest experiences,” said Yianni Stergou, Head of Marketing at Etrainu.

“It is fantastic to have finally executed what our loyal clients have been requesting us to do – that is, developing a hybrid model where the online component complements our powerful and transformative face-to-face workshops, which we have been delivering for the past 22 years,” added TravConsult Co-founder and Managing Director, Trevor Lee.

“Teaming up with Etrainu has allowed us to continue delivering the best products for our respective industry sectors, be ahead of the curve, and ultimately, remain relevant.

“And we have already received strong interest from airports in Europe and Australia as the aviation sector regains momentum amid surging demand.”

TravConsult has been crafting service experiences that resonate with the Asian market since 2002 with a focus on helping teams operating in the fast-evolving tourism landscape to thrive by having the tools they need to connect, empathise, and engage with a mosaic of cultures.

Its dynamic, on-the-ground workshops are designed especially to empower teams decode Asian cultural nuances, foster authentic engagement and help drive revenue growth.

“The travel retail and duty free industries, in particular, are witnessing renewed interest from Chinese travellers and heightened engagement from the rapidly expanding Indian market,” said TravConsult’s Co-founder and Executive General Manager, Lilly Choi-Lee.

“This evolving landscape has prompted TravConsult to recently launch its specialised online ‘China and India Travel Retail & Duty-Free’ courses, designed to equip airports, brands and retailers with critical insights into these key consumer segments, ensuring they are well-positioned to capture growing opportunities in both markets.

“Our hybrid approach will provide ROI for any airport, travel retail/duty-free business targeting these important markets.”

READ MORE: Revealed: TR Consumer Forum delegate reaction

READ MORE: TR Consumer Forum 2024: Unlocking the new Chinese travel retail shopper

READ MORE: New video clips: Best moments of the Forum 2024