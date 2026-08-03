Image Credit: Travel Blue

Travel Blue will unveil new additions to its award-winning Memory Collections range at this year’s TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes, expanding its portfolio of destination-themed travel souvenirs.

The latest products build on the success of the range following its launch at TFWA Asia Pacific in Singapore and an industry award earlier this year, where judges praised the concept’s commercial appeal, merchandising potential and relevance to today’s travel retail consumer.

Designed as destination-exclusive souvenirs, the Memory Collections range combines functional travel accessories with personalisation, allowing travellers to customise backpacks, luggage and other items with location-specific keepsakes.

Judges described the concept as “very attractive”, highlighting its mix-and-match appeal, high-impact displays and ability to drive impulse purchases. They also noted its strong relevance to Gen Z shoppers through its focus on personalisation and self-expression, while praising the vibrant merchandising that encourages travellers to browse and engage with the display.

Daniel Levin, Managing Director of Travel Blue, said: “Memory Collections products are destination-exclusive souvenirs which provide lasting memories for passengers and offer personalisation, appealing to Gen Z’s desire for self-expression.

“Both affordable and functional, these products help operators generate impulse purchases through engaging, high-impact displays.”

The expanded range will be showcased at TFWA World Exhibition & Conference in Cannes.

Image Credit: Travel Blue

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