Travel Blue pledges ‘compelling Gen Z offer’ for buyers at TFWA Cannes

Travel accessories firm Travel Blue will arrive at this year’s TFWA World Exhibition & Conference (29 September – 03 October) in Cannes with a range of merchandise designed to capture spends from Gen Z travellers.

Buyers can discover the full portfolio and learn how to maximise sales to the target group at Travel Blue’s new stand (F33, Yellow Village).

Travel Blue introduced its new luggage line and backpacks at the TFWA Asia Pacific Exhibition & Conference in Singapore earlier this year.

The range, which feeds into the travel accessories firm’s ‘Our Blue Way’ sustainability mission, offers colourways such as olive, khaki, blue and green as well as a range of personalised pins and badges.

The expanded backpack range, priced from €59-€99/$65-$110, is lightweight with the pins and badges featuring national symbols and cultural icons such as monuments, food specialities and famous local tourist destinations.

The approach, which tailors the skus to different global markets, aligns with Gen Z’s purchasing demands, combining personalisation and functionality, according to Travel Blue.

“Step-change in buying behaviour”

The luggage collection, priced from €129-€169/$129-$169, boasts five styles in various sizes and up to seven colours.

The carry-on hardshell cases are made from lightweight and durable polypropylene, are expandable, feature embedded TSA locks, double 3600 reinforced spinner wheels and an easy-to-grip integrated handle. Purchase includes a 10-year global warranty.

Additionally, Travel Blue also stocks a variety of accessories to appeal to Gen Z travellers.

The accessories include neck pillows, cables, adaptors and chargers and a range of high-performance and reusable stainless steel hot-cold water bottles.

The lightweight and strong bottles are produced from high-quality stainless steel with double-walled vacuum technology to keep drinks hot for up to six hours and cold for up to 12 hours.

These are available in four retro colourways and include a screw top lid with a silicone seal with a special flow adjuster to control the delivery of liquids.

By 2028, Gen Z are expected to account for around two thirds of duty free shoppers, according to Blueprint & m1nd-set’s GenZ RedY Insights & Consulting May 2024.

“Gen Z consumers present a step change in buying behaviour,” commented Travel Blue Managing Director Daniel Levin.

“They are looking for products that are affordable, sustainable, personalised and functional. Gen Z are more impulsive than previous generations but are highly selective, only choosing products that fulfil their needs and preferences.

“For these shoppers, the final decision to purchase happens in store so the range must quickly engage them and offer all the benefits they demand. All these qualities are found in the extensive Travel Blue portfolio. We have a great opportunity to work with our partners to provide a compelling offering to capitalise on the potential of Gen Z passengers.

“We really look forward to meeting existing and potential partners in Cannes, showcasing our extensive portfolio and discussing how together we engage with Gen Z now and in the future.”

