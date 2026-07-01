Travel Blue supports the TR Consumer Forum as the Gold Sponsor

Image Credit: TRBusiness

Travel accessories powerhouse Travel Blue is stepping up support for the TR Consumer Forum in Geneva (1-3 July) as the Gold Sponsor.

“We are happy to support the TR Consumer Forum as it’s a concentrated event focused on the travelling consumer that allows for people to talk more directly and more to the point,” said Daniel Levin, Managing Director.

“Plus, it offers great networking and interesting insights.”

The company is holding a prize draw on Thursday 2 July from 17:00-17:10, giving away five Ecojourney backpacks to delegates who guess the answer this question correctly: How many bottles it takes to make an EcoJourney backpack?

Delegates can participate via the activation in the exhibition space in the Coffee & Networking area.

The winners, selected from those who answered correctly, will be drawn at random by Levin and invited up onto the stage to collect their prize.

Image Credit: Travel Blue

Earlier that day, the company’s Global Commercial Director Alan Brennan will be delivering an Over to You – Live session exploring ‘How travel essentials can unlock footfall and conversion in GTR’.

In this talk, Brennan will expand on the key role that travel essentials can play to boost overall sales revenue and profit for retailers by providing an insight category driven solution to unlock greater footfall and conversion in store.

Visit TRConsumerForum.com to find out more – and stay close to TRBusiness.com for our on-location reporting!

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