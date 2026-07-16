Travel Blue urges travel retail to elevate travel essentials category

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: Travel Blue
Travel Blue urges travel retail to elevate travel essentials category

Alan Brennan, Global Commercial Director at Travel Blue (L) believes travel essentials will drive the next era of airport retail growth.

Travel Blue is calling on the global travel retail industry to rethink its category strategy, arguing that travel essentials have become a key driver of footfall, conversion and basket spend as traveller purchasing habits continue to evolve.

The travel accessories specialist believes changing consumer behaviour, particularly among younger travellers, presents a significant opportunity for retailers to place greater emphasis on practical, convenience-led products.

“Travel Essentials is the category that will drive the next era of airport retail growth and should now be recognised as one of the most important,” said Alan Brennan, Global Commercial Director at Travel Blue. “Changing traveller behaviour is creating a new opportunity to increase footfall, conversion and basket value and the time to act on it is now.”

Travel Blue points to forecasts suggesting Generation Z will account for 66% of global travel retail shoppers by 2028, with these consumers placing greater importance on convenience, functionality and immediate purchase occasions than traditional luxury categories.

“The opportunity is no longer just about attracting shoppers into the store but offering categories that resonate with all travellers from the moment they enter the terminal,” Brennan added.

The company said travel essentials appeal to virtually every passenger, regardless of age, nationality or travel purpose, with products including travel pillows, eye masks, charging solutions, adaptors, backpacks and luggage accessories addressing immediate travel needs.

Research conducted by Travel Blue in partnership with m1nd-set identified five key drivers behind travel essentials purchases: last-minute travel necessities, health and wellness, self-treats and technology upgrades, value through quality and functionality, and peace of mind through trusted, certified products.

According to the findings, around 75% of travel essentials purchases are impulse self-purchases. The research also indicates that shoppers buying travel essentials are more likely to purchase products from other categories, including skincare, spirits and confectionery, increasing overall basket spend.

Travel Blue argues that positioning travel essentials prominently at the front of stores and supporting the category with cross-merchandising displays can drive unplanned purchases while increasing conversion and overall sales.

“An insight-led, consumer-focused category strategy is critical to unlocking the next phase of growth in an increasingly competitive travel environment,” Brennan said. “Travel Essentials is no longer a supporting player but has the potential to become the starting point of the customer journey.”

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