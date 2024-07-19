Travel Retail Awards: Behind the scenes at the influencer judging weekend

The judging is underway for the consumer-voted Global Travel Retail Awards 2024 and we’re bringing you a glimpse behind the scenes of the recent influencer judging event in London.

The panel of experienced travel influencers gathered for a three-day qualitative judging session earlier this month to assess all of the entries, with the added benefit of being able to experience the products first-hand.

TRBusiness took the chance to probe the influencer judges for their thoughts on the travel retail shopping experience, and will be sharing their responses in a dedicated video content series that will be rolled out over the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, please do hit play on the video below for an insight into this year’s event, along with our summary of key takeaways gleaned from our interviews with the judges, as relayed by TRBusiness Managing Editor Faye Bartle…

All of the entries to the Global Travel Retail Awards 2024 are also assessed by 5,000 consumers, who are independently sourced from data partner m1nd-set’s unique and qualified database of international travellers.

This stage of the judging process comprises 80% of the overall score, with the remaining 20% provided by the influencer judges.

Once the judging is complete, the scores are calculated and a finalist benchmark is set for each category.

The finalists will be announced in August – good luck to all those who have entered.

Remember – each and every entrant will receive valuable feedback from our panel of influencer judges.

About the Travel Retail Awards

Established by TRBusiness in 2018, the Travel Retail Awards is the duty free and travel retail (DF&TR) industry’s only awards programme that’s vote for entirely by consumers.

Being recognised in the awards not only validates a company’s hard work and success in the channel, but it can also be a boost for business when utilising the logo on packaging and at the point of sale.

Insights by m1nd-set show that 22% of consumers are more likely to purchase a product displaying the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ Finalist logo, while nearly a third (31%) of consumers are more likely to purchase a product displaying the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ Winner logo.

Save the date for the awards ceremony

Please do save the date for the 2024 Global Travel Retail Awards ceremony, which is taking place on Tuesday 1 October at Hôtel Martinez in Cannes.

The ceremony coincides with the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference, adding further sparkle to what is set to be a stand-out global gathering, marking TFWA’s 40th anniversary year, with its ‘closing night’ celebrations taking place on the Wednesday evening.

Tickets sales are opening soon.

Please visit www.travelretailawards.com to find out more.

