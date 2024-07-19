Travel Retail Awards: Behind the scenes at the influencer judging weekend

By Faye Bartle |

Travel Retail Awards 2024 judging

The influencer judges shared their views on the travel retail shopping experience.

The judging is underway for the consumer-voted Global Travel Retail Awards 2024 and we’re bringing you a glimpse behind the scenes of the recent influencer judging event in London. 

The panel of experienced travel influencers gathered for a three-day qualitative judging session earlier this month to assess all of the entries, with the added benefit of being able to experience the products first-hand.

TRBusiness took the chance to probe the influencer judges for their thoughts on the travel retail shopping experience, and will be sharing their responses in a dedicated video content series that will be rolled out over the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, please do hit play on the video below for an insight into this year’s event, along with our summary of key takeaways gleaned from our interviews with the judges, as relayed by TRBusiness Managing Editor Faye Bartle…

All of the entries to the Global Travel Retail Awards 2024 are also assessed by 5,000 consumers, who are independently sourced from data partner m1nd-set’s unique and qualified database of international travellers.

This stage of the judging process comprises 80% of the overall score, with the remaining 20% provided by the influencer judges.

Once the judging is complete, the scores are calculated and a finalist benchmark is set for each category.

Travel Retail Awards

The finalists will be announced in August – good luck to all those who have entered.

Remember – each and every entrant will receive valuable feedback from our panel of influencer judges.

About the Travel Retail Awards

Established by TRBusiness in 2018, the Travel Retail Awards is the duty free and travel retail (DF&TR) industry’s only awards programme that’s vote for entirely by consumers.

Being recognised in the awards not only validates a company’s hard work and success in the channel, but it can also be a boost for business when utilising the logo on packaging and at the point of sale.

Insights by m1nd-set show that 22% of consumers are more likely to purchase a product displaying the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ Finalist logo, while nearly a third (31%) of consumers are more likely to purchase a product displaying the ‘Voted by Shoppers’ Winner logo.

Save the date for the awards ceremony

Please do save the date for the 2024 Global Travel Retail Awards ceremony, which is taking place on Tuesday 1 October at Hôtel Martinez in Cannes.

Travel Retail Awards 2023

The Global Travel Retail Awards 2023 ceremony in Cannes.

The ceremony coincides with the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference, adding further sparkle to what is set to be a stand-out global gathering, marking TFWA’s 40th anniversary year, with its ‘closing night’ celebrations taking place on the Wednesday evening.

Tickets sales are opening soon.

Please visit www.travelretailawards.com to find out more.

READ MORE: Global Travel Retail Awards 2024: Entries now open!

READ MORE: Save the date: Consumer-voted Global Travel Retail Awards 2024

READ MORE: Asia Pacific Travel Retail Awards victors celebrate being ‘Voted by Shoppers’

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Europe

MAN 'very sorry' after power spike cancels flights

Manchester Airport (MAN) Managing Director Chris Woodroofe has issued an apology to passengers...

image description image description
International

Vantage rebrands as airports manager and investor looks to the future

Vantage Airport Group (Vantage) has announced a corporate rebrand to Vantage Group. The...

image description image description
International

Arnaud Lagardère reinstated as Chairman and CEO of Lagardère

On the proposal of Jean-Christophe Thiery, who had been appointed to the position on a...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Gebr. Heinemann, Unifree Duty Free and Mars join forces on CO2 reduction Europe
image description
Heathrow brings in more retail; topples pax records Europe
image description
Shiseido TR takes NARS on a beauty ‘Voyage’ to CDF Sanya Block C Asia & Pacific
image description
Lotte Duty Free maintains sixth consecutive first place NCSI ranking Asia & Pacific
image description
Ospree Duty Free is Now Free campaign returns offering vouchers up to one lakh Indian Sub Cont
image description
Dior La Collection Privée pops up at Delhi Airport with Delhi Duty Free Indian Sub Cont
image description
SSP opens renovated Starbucks at Heathrow Europe
image description
Ted Baker reveals new eyewear range at travel retail locations in UK and Europe Europe
image description
Maison Cartier unveils relocated boutique at Paris CDG Terminal 2 Europe
image description
Asia Pacific international passenger demand rises 27% in May, reveals IATA International
right